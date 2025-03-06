Layer-1

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Unto wants to 10x Solana’s performance — but no promises

Liam Heeger was a core Solana Firedancer developer. Now, he’s building his own L1.

by Jack Kubinec /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

More tokens named in new crypto ETF proposals

This crypto fund issuer is “looking for the rising stars” to put into the ETF wrapper

by Ben Strack /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Fogo plots a Solana chain running ‘pure Firedancer’

The new layer-1 will only use the Firedancer client and will implement multi-local consensus

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Inversion Chain’s plan to be the Berkshire of crypto

Inversion Chain will be built on Avalanche, Empire co-host Santiago Santos told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Why there’s hype around Hyperliquid

HYPE’s bucked the overall downward trend of the market, and perhaps it’s setting a gold standard

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Story Protocol turns the page with intellectual property token launch

Story Protocol’s sovereign layer-1 targets blockchain-native intellectual property monetization including AI

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Berachain mainnet debuts as BERA token hits $1B market cap

The L1’s unique “proof-of-liquidity” consensus attracted $3.1 billion in pre-deposits

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Why venture capital money is necessary in crypto

Pantera junior partner Mason Nystrom details why projects need to raise capital

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

THORChain halts withdrawals amid $200M insolvency

Can THORChain weather the RUNE liquidity crisis?

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Berachain gets flooded with $1.6B in pre-launch liquidity

Berachain’s TVL levels would technically make it the 10th largest chain

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Funding Roundup: Binance Labs invests in BIO Protocol

“BIO can be thought of as a Y Combinator for onchain Science,” Binance said in a statement

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Starting from scratch: A new architecture looks to challenge incumbents

Delta comes out of stealth with $11 million in funding, and some novel ideas

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Isolation is no longer an option for L1 blockchains

To remain relevant and competitive, layer-1 networks must prioritize multichain technology and interoperability

by Da Hongfei /
Empire Newsletter

How Monad and Berachain stand out in a sea of L1s

Plus, how crypto’s professor coins stack up to the rest of the market

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Web3

Web3 Watch: EthCC attendees ask: “Where are the apps?”

Plus, a layer-1 for intellectual property is launching and Farcaster users peaked

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

L2s have gotten hyperfocused — that’s bad news for Web3

It may be counterintuitive that a high amount of focus on a technology would lead to security risks — but it’s true

by Lukas Bronsvoort /
Opinion

Forget the Bitcoin halving: Bitcoin’s original vision has been surpassed

Why has crypto and Web3 so far failed to live up to Satoshi’s vision — and what will it take to deliver on the industries’ promises?

by Adam Simmons /
Business

Funding Wrap: Monad raises $225M, Berachain bags $100M in big week for L1s

Plus, a Dragonfly partner shares his view on the crypto VC market, and a mining hardware firm raises $80 million

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Sui price triples in 3 months, signals changing of the guard in DeFi

Crypto traders love new shiny things, much to the detriment of layer-1s from previous cycles

by David Canellis /
Markets

Sui, Bittensor, Celestia top small pack with rising bitcoin price ratios

Crypto prices are largely denominated in US dollars, but basing them in bitcoin often makes far more sense

by David Canellis /
Web3

How MITH brought Jack Harlow fans to the blockchain

MITH’s Warner Music Group-backed fan engagement platform combines straightforward UX with Web3 verification tools

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Why DYDX insiders are unlikely to sell their $490M unlock

DYDX supply will climb by up to 80% after the Friday unlock, but a couple factors make a massive sell-off appear unlikely

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Lava Network heats up the node landscape with market forces

“Everyone agrees” you have to decentralize infrastructure. Now it’s about execution

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

dYdX tokenomics scrutinized as staking goes live

As the perpetual swaps chain began sharing fee revenue with stakers, some took issue with the feature coming weeks before a major unlock and allowing locked tokens to be staked

by Jack Kubinec /

