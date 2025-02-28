MetaMask
The fox-themed wallet ups its game to compete with Coinbase, Phantom and other wallet rivals
Turns out that owning the end-user via a crypto wallet is quite a prosperous business
The Consensys suit was originally filed in April and included the allegation that the SEC had opened an investigation into Ethereum
Crypto markets overall haven’t yet tested all-time highs, but MetaMask is well on its way to record numbers of active users
The partnership comes as MetaMask continues its multichain march and Robinhood prepares to announce earnings
Consensys has made three acquisitions since 2022
The Cosmos MetaMask Snap is one of 36 Snaps currently in open beta
Mark Cuban believes he installed a counterfeit MetaMask wallet, potentially exploited by a scammer to pilfer his cryptocurrency
Before MetaMask Snaps, functionality that offers wider wallet customization, Metamask was primarily an EVM-based platform
Metamask Snaps are features created by third parties that expand use cases of Metamask wallets
The direct fiat off-ramp is only available for users in the US, UK and parts of Europe
Joel Dietz was allegedly working with Aaron Davis on Vapor, a browser-based crypto wallet, back in 2015
Updated terms did not relate to taxes and ConsenSys said that taxes apply solely to specific products and paid plans
Fraudsters targeted one of MetaMask’s third-party service providers to gain access to personal data such as email addresses
The Ethereum Shapella hard fork is likely going to bring more investors into staking, MetaMask Institutional expects
The addition is expected to encourage a significant influx of mainstream developers to GameFi, cutting down the time it takes to implement blockchain tech into games
What makes a good Ethereum wallet? Our guide will break down everything you need to know.
Users will also be able to convert stETH and rETH back to ETH through MetaMask Swaps
The new feature, available only to select US customers for now, lets Web3 users go from cash to ether via PayPal for a 1% fee
ConsenSys said it will attempt to change its current system and only hold user wallet and IP addresses for one week
ConsenSys has a new privacy policy, which states it collects IP addresses and other sensitive data for all MetaMask users relying on Infura
A new Web3-native game launcher is MetaMask’s latest foray into blockchain gaming
MetaMask, Phantom, Brave and other browser-based crypto wallets say no known user funds have been affected
Self-custody wallet provider partners with Asset Reality to build investigations against scammers