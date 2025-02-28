MetaMask

There are a total of 35 articles associated with MetaMask.
DeFiThe Drop

MetaMask gets an overhaul with better UX, simpler swaps

The fox-themed wallet ups its game to compete with Coinbase, Phantom and other wallet rivals

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The battle for wallet supremacy is underway

Turns out that owning the end-user via a crypto wallet is quite a prosperous business

by Donovan Choy /
Policy

Texas court dismisses Consensys lawsuit against SEC

The Consensys suit was originally filed in April and included the allegation that the SEC had opened an investigation into Ethereum

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

MetaMask monthly active users nears all-time high — over 30 million

Crypto markets overall haven’t yet tested all-time highs, but MetaMask is well on its way to record numbers of active users

by David Canellis /
Business

Robinhood grows self-custody wallet integrations with MetaMask partnership

The partnership comes as MetaMask continues its multichain march and Robinhood prepares to announce earnings

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Consensys advances its Web3 plans with SMG acquisition

Consensys has made three acquisitions since 2022

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Inside the code choice that connects MetaMask with the Cosmos ecosystem

The Cosmos MetaMask Snap is one of 36 Snaps currently in open beta

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Mark Cuban loses nearly $900k on MetaMask fake

Mark Cuban believes he installed a counterfeit MetaMask wallet, potentially exploited by a scammer to pilfer his cryptocurrency

by Shalini Nagarajan&Macauley Peterson /
Business

Solana is coming to MetaMask thanks to Snaps

Before MetaMask Snaps, functionality that offers wider wallet customization, Metamask was primarily an EVM-based platform

by James Cirrone /
Business

MetaMask interoperable with Bitcoin for first time

Metamask Snaps are features created by third parties that expand use cases of Metamask wallets

by James Cirrone /
Business

MetaMask ‘Sell’ feature turns ether into cash

The direct fiat off-ramp is only available for users in the US, UK and parts of Europe

by James Cirrone /
People

Joel Dietz has no connection to MetaMask despite lawsuit, Consensys says

Joel Dietz was allegedly working with Aaron Davis on Vapor, a browser-based crypto wallet, back in 2015

by Katherine Ross /
Business

ConsenSys Dispels MetaMask Terms of Use Update Confusion

Updated terms did not relate to taxes and ConsenSys said that taxes apply solely to specific products and paid plans

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

7,000 MetaMask Users Targeted in Security Breach, ConsenSys Says

Fraudsters targeted one of MetaMask’s third-party service providers to gain access to personal data such as email addresses

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

MetaMask Wants To Streamline Institutional Staking

The Ethereum Shapella hard fork is likely going to bring more investors into staking, MetaMask Institutional expects

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

‘Historic Move’ for GameFi as Unity Adds 13 Web3 Developer Tools

The addition is expected to encourage a significant influx of mainstream developers to GameFi, cutting down the time it takes to implement blockchain tech into games

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Education

The Best Ethereum Wallets 2023 – An Investor’s Guide

What makes a good Ethereum wallet? Our guide will break down everything you need to know.

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
Finance

MetaMask Partners With Lido, Rocket Pool To Enable ETH Staking

Users will also be able to convert stETH and rETH back to ETH through MetaMask Swaps

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

MetaMask Mobile Users Can Now Buy ETH Using PayPal

The new feature, available only to select US customers for now, lets Web3 users go from cash to ether via PayPal for a 1% fee

by Ornella Hernandez /
Finance

ConsenSys Promises To Update Data Practices After Privacy Backlash

ConsenSys said it will attempt to change its current system and only hold user wallet and IP addresses for one week

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

ConsenSys Wants Your IP Address, Crypto Wallet, Bank Account

ConsenSys has a new privacy policy, which states it collects IP addresses and other sensitive data for all MetaMask users relying on Infura

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

MetaMask Is Bullish on Web3 Gaming

A new Web3-native game launcher is MetaMask’s latest foray into blockchain gaming

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Security Threat Exposed for Browser-based Crypto Wallets

MetaMask, Phantom, Brave and other browser-based crypto wallets say no known user funds have been affected

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

MetaMask Moves To Help Crypto Scam Victims Recover Stolen Digital Assets

Self-custody wallet provider partners with Asset Reality to build investigations against scammers

by Ornella Hernandez /

