What a metaverse coin and a Trump-linked stock have in common

Why that the bull market might not start until 2025

by David Canellis /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Lamborghinis are coming to the metaverse

Plus, Ubisoft is launching NFTs for its Captain Laserhawk shooter game

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Naked in the metaverse

Plus, Pump.fun suffers an exploit and Bitcoin Runes creation slows down

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Yuga Labs demos ‘Otherside’ metaverse, users left with mixed feelings

Plus, Telegram pledges to share ad revenue and dog-related coins see renewed interest

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: GameStop waves goodbye to NFT marketplace

Plus, a game that creates 3D versions of NFTs and Pudgy Penguins’ price floor hits an all-time high

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Yuga Labs announces US layoffs as part of broader restructuring

Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre sent a message to employees Friday

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

The problem with random number generators? They aren’t that random

In the metaverse, randomness is in desperate demand — but genuinely usable random-number generators are few and far between

by Felix Xu /
Web3

Upland to sell NFTs to raise money for equitable playground access

Upland is a metaverse game that has sold NFTs for charitable purposes in the past

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

Don’t fight it: The metaverses are still coming

Let’s make the metaverse work not for one, nor for some, but for as much of humanity as we can

by Lam Chee Kin /
Web3

Sandbox, British Museum shepherding history into ‘new online era’ with metaverse exhibits

The British Museum has some of the most important pieces of history in the world in its care, and in several months, The Sandbox players could view them from their own home

by James Cirrone /
Business

Crypto funding: Investment firms dominate $359M week

A metaverse-focused company also raised over $50 million this week

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Neopets won’t be a metaverse filled with Solana NFTs after all

After its gaming studio was shut down, Neopets is going back to the drawing board, abandoning plans for a metaverse populated by NFTs

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Is ‘metaverse’ a dead buzzword? Not according to new Goose NFT owner

Our “shared digital spaces” will become more compelling, 6529 says, but “every one of those digital spaces is owned by a corporation right now”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Sued by CFTC and SEC, Binance partners with The Weeknd for metaverse experience

Binance first teamed up with singer The Weeknd last year to meld crypto into his ongoing world tour

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Metaverse Beauty Week is around the corner

Decentraland, Spatial and Roblox will host their first ever beauty week next week

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

If Only Mining Bitcoin Was as Easy as Mining Bitcoin in Roblox

Bitcoin miners have had a tough few years — but in the Roblox metaverse, they’re thriving

by David Canellis /
Finance

80% of Metaverse Users Use Crypto, Paypal Survey Finds

The majority of survey respondents in Paypal’s metaverse survey want to get paid in crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Web3’s Promised Metropolis Just Isn’t Fun Yet

If you think of Web3 as a virtual city, you’ll realize that we’re still a long way off from creating a town you’d enjoy living in

by Ivo Entchev /
Policy

Hong Kong Is Getting Cozy With Crypto

Hong Kong has made a series of moves to become more crypto friendly, including trialing a CBDC and allowing crypto retail trading

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Kellogg’s Could Jump Into the Metaverse: 12 Trademark Filings Reveal NFT Interest

Consumers could be seeing Cheez-It or Frosted Flakes NFTs in the future

by James Cirrone /
Business

Fidelity International Cautious and Curious on Crypto, Expects Asset Class to Mature

“We’re not pounding the table telling everyone to buy bitcoin,” Fidelity International’s Christian Staub told Financial News Wednesday

by James Cirrone /
Education

Mastering NFTs: From Beeple to Starbucks to Digital Twin Cities

Brands are buying the dip in NFT sentiment — master the latest NFT types and use cases to learn why

by John Gilbert /
Web3

Fidelity Doubles Down on Metaverse With Financial Literacy Experience

The company’s latest efforts to reach younger investors “where they are” come after its debut in the sector last year

by Ben Strack /
Business

Losses from Meta’s Metaverse Unit Continue to Pile Up, Hitting $4B in Q1

The tech giant’s Reality Labs unit has now lost roughly $17.7 billion since the start of 2022

by Ben Strack /

