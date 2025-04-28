Nexo

What Nexo’s move back to the US means for crypto lending

Nexo announced it’s moving back to the US, in a move that could be positive for crypto overall

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Nexo seeks $3B in damages after Bulgaria investigation

Bulgaria ended its investigation into Nexo back in December

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Bulgaria ends investigation into Nexo

The investigation into Nexo was ended on the grounds that Bulgaria found no evidence of crime

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto ‘Proof of Reserves’ Don’t Prove Solvency: US Audit Cop

The US audit watchdog has warned not to put too much stock in proof of reserve reports from crypto companies

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Nexo Axes Earn, Calls $45M Fine to Regulators ‘Landmark Resolution’

The SEC alleged Nexo’s Earn Interest product was a security that isn’t exempt from federal securities laws

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Nexo Office in Bulgaria Raided in Sanctions Probe

Over 300 Bulgarian investigators are involved in the raid, while Nexo tells Blockworks “the allegations are absurd”

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Nexo Accuses Troubled Rival of Pursuing ‘Secret Deal’

Nexo’s bid to acquire its rival Vauld and its assets has failed for a final time, with heated words exchanged

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Nexo Says Acquisition Talks With Rival Vauld Are Falling Apart, but Not Yet Dead

Nexo first started its attempt to acquire Vauld back in July

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Nexo Crypto Lending Platform To Cease US Operations

Lending platforms have struggled to achieve regulatory clarity in the US, and Nexo has had enough

by Jon Rice /
Markets

FTX Auditor Is Pioneering Proof of Reserves

The proof-of-reserves specialists have audited many in crypto — including FTX

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Nexo Co-founder: There Is Such Thing as Too Much Transparency

Nexo leaders took to YouTube Tuesday to debunk the myths going around about the lender

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

California Regulator Files Desist and Refrain Order Against Nexo

The state’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation alleges the crypto company’s interest accounts are unqualified securities

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Lender Nexo Battles Former Co-Founder

Nexo’s former director Georgi Shulev is refusing to comply with a settlement agreement to transfer cryptoassets, the lender claimed

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Funding Roundup: Despite Bear Market, Money Is Still Pouring Into Crypto

Can fresh funds keep crypto companies afloat?

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Nexo Offers to Acquire Another Struggling Crypto Lender in Vauld

London-based cryptocurrency lender Nexo has signed a term sheet that could result in acquiring Vauld to expand its presence in Southeast Asia

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

Bancor Uses ‘Emergency Powers’ to Fight ‘Hostile Antagonist’

Blockworks Exclusive: A market meltdown, substantial short positions and BNT rewards being dumped brought Bancor to the brink of catastrophe

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius Calls on Citigroup for Options After Liquidity Squeeze, Report Says

The traditional bank has been hired in an advisory role to lay out potential financing options for Celsius

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

Nexo Knew Celsius Was in Trouble Before Lender’s Withdrawal Freeze

Blockworks exclusive: Rival crypto lending firm Nexo reached out to Celsius, offering to help with liquidity

by Shalini Nagarajan /
EducationSponsored

The Investor’s Guide to Crypto Credit Cards

Crypto credit cards give users a direct line of credit by using your digital assets as collateral, removing the need for a credit check

MarketsWeb3

Nexo To Allow Investors To Earn Yields on Bored Ape-inspired Token

Nexo customers can earn up to a 12% annual percentage rate for holding ApeCoin (APE) with the crypto platform

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

Nexo To Launch $150M Web3 Investment Fund

Blockworks Exclusive: Nexo Ventures will deploy capital into corners of crypto including NFTs, GameFi and the metaverse

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Nexo Taps Bakkt to Custody Customers’ Ether and Bitcoin

A portion of Nexo’s digital assets are to be held in the Bakkt Warehouse, the company’s custody platform

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Nexo to Launch NFT-Backed Lending; Bitwise Debuts an NFT Index Fund

The Nexo lending service will allow Nexo OTC clients to use NFTs such as Bored Apes and CryptoPunks as collateral, while Bitwise will allow clients to invest directly in NFT art through a fund

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Nexo Partners with Fidelity Digital Assets

Firms to develop a product suite and compliant infrastructure for institutional investors

by Ben Strack /

