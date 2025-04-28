Nexo
Nexo announced it’s moving back to the US, in a move that could be positive for crypto overall
Bulgaria ended its investigation into Nexo back in December
The investigation into Nexo was ended on the grounds that Bulgaria found no evidence of crime
The US audit watchdog has warned not to put too much stock in proof of reserve reports from crypto companies
The SEC alleged Nexo’s Earn Interest product was a security that isn’t exempt from federal securities laws
Over 300 Bulgarian investigators are involved in the raid, while Nexo tells Blockworks “the allegations are absurd”
Nexo’s bid to acquire its rival Vauld and its assets has failed for a final time, with heated words exchanged
Nexo first started its attempt to acquire Vauld back in July
Lending platforms have struggled to achieve regulatory clarity in the US, and Nexo has had enough
The proof-of-reserves specialists have audited many in crypto — including FTX
Nexo leaders took to YouTube Tuesday to debunk the myths going around about the lender
The state’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation alleges the crypto company’s interest accounts are unqualified securities
Nexo’s former director Georgi Shulev is refusing to comply with a settlement agreement to transfer cryptoassets, the lender claimed
Can fresh funds keep crypto companies afloat?
London-based cryptocurrency lender Nexo has signed a term sheet that could result in acquiring Vauld to expand its presence in Southeast Asia
Blockworks Exclusive: A market meltdown, substantial short positions and BNT rewards being dumped brought Bancor to the brink of catastrophe
The traditional bank has been hired in an advisory role to lay out potential financing options for Celsius
Blockworks exclusive: Rival crypto lending firm Nexo reached out to Celsius, offering to help with liquidity
EducationSponsored
Crypto credit cards give users a direct line of credit by using your digital assets as collateral, removing the need for a credit check
Nexo customers can earn up to a 12% annual percentage rate for holding ApeCoin (APE) with the crypto platform
Blockworks Exclusive: Nexo Ventures will deploy capital into corners of crypto including NFTs, GameFi and the metaverse
A portion of Nexo’s digital assets are to be held in the Bakkt Warehouse, the company’s custody platform
The Nexo lending service will allow Nexo OTC clients to use NFTs such as Bored Apes and CryptoPunks as collateral, while Bitwise will allow clients to invest directly in NFT art through a fund
Firms to develop a product suite and compliant infrastructure for institutional investors