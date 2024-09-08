Bitcoin mining
Two bitcoin mining-focused companies introduce new leaders to their director boards as they prep for the segment’s evolution
The bitcoin miner now holds about 25,000 BTC — second only to MicroStrategy among corporate holders of the asset
Plus, what the CPI report really says
Bitcoin deviated from its typical four-year cycle. Can its course be corrected?
And, has Gensler’s SEC gone too far?
We should be paying attention to the net positive Bitcoin can have for the future of humanity
The upcoming halving brings forth novel dynamics that could reshape prevailing narratives around Bitcoin economics
It will be at least another 10 years before newly minted BTC becomes small incentives for miners
Bitcoin will likely grow to rely on its layer-2 infrastructure for most post-halving transactions this year, experts say
The mining giant is looking to purchase machines from struggling sector companies following next month’s Bitcoin halving
Bitcoin mining is a game of random chance played at an industrial scale, making timing the next halving practically impossible
The Bitcoin halving is expected to take place on or around April 20
A few months after Hut 8’s merge with US Bitcoin Corp, the combined company’s new chief executive says building back shareholder trust is a key focus
Core Scientific said the possible revenue from its multi-year deal with cloud provider CoreWeave exceeds $100 million
Company execs say it plans to draw from its $1 billion in unrestricted cash and BTC to take advantage of opportunities around the bitcoin halving
Bitcoin miners can incentivize the buildout of the continent’s power sources by serving as the customers of such projects, Marathon Digital exec says
Bitcoin miners are no doubt closely watching fee revenues ahead of the next halving, which is now expected to hit April 20
Domestic Bitcoin miners may be the next chapter in the fight to onshore advanced semiconductor manufacturing and engineering
Mining stocks were particularly improved after a pretty brutal summer that chipped away at their share prices
Bitcoin miners serving AI-curious customers is becoming a trend, with Hive Blockchain and Hut 8 the first to capitalize during the brutal summer months
When the exchange emerged in October 2009, bitcoin saw its price rise above $0 for the first time based on pioneering methods used to calculate its value
In a twist worthy of a John Le Carré novel, what I and other environmentalists were led to believe was the villain, turns out to be the good guy
The investment is part of a larger agreement that includes the supply of 27,000 Bitmain bitcoin miners
Coinbase was one of the first to warn Zcash traders to the possible security risk