Bitcoin mining

Bitcoin mining is the energy-intensive process of validating transactions and securing the Bitcoin network. As the industry grapples with environmental concerns and evolving regulations, miners continue to innovate, seeking sustainable and efficient solutions for this crucial task. Ironically, Bitcoin mining is arguably the most environmentally friendly industry in the world. Follow Blockworks for the latest insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage on bitcoin mining, including technological advancements, regulatory updates, and environmental progress shaping the future of the industry.
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Stablecoin Standard, B2C2 tap new executives

Two bitcoin mining-focused companies introduce new leaders to their director boards as they prep for the segment’s evolution

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Marathon Digital snags more BTC after shift to ‘full HODL approach’ 

The bitcoin miner now holds about 25,000 BTC — second only to MicroStrategy among corporate holders of the asset

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Where bitcoin miners stand after Q2 disclosures

Plus, what the CPI report really says

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Making sense of Bitcoin’s broken 4-year cycle

Bitcoin deviated from its typical four-year cycle. Can its course be corrected?

by David Canellis /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Bitcoin’s back to correlating with US equities

And, has Gensler’s SEC gone too far?

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Opinion

The Bitcoin halving is over — greener mining is coming

We should be paying attention to the net positive Bitcoin can have for the future of humanity

by Nathaniel Harmon /
article-image

Opinion

The 2024 halving could usher in a new era for Bitcoin

The upcoming halving brings forth novel dynamics that could reshape prevailing narratives around Bitcoin economics

by Payal Shah /
article-image

Education

Q&A: What will the Bitcoin halving mean for Bitcoin L2s?

It will be at least another 10 years before newly minted BTC becomes small incentives for miners

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

How will the Bitcoin halving impact Bitcoin L2s?

Bitcoin will likely grow to rely on its layer-2 infrastructure for most post-halving transactions this year, experts say

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

People

Core Scientific CEO: Machine buys, deleveraging key around Bitcoin halving

The mining giant is looking to purchase machines from struggling sector companies following next month’s Bitcoin halving

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Education

Why we have no idea exactly when the next Bitcoin halving will happen

Bitcoin mining is a game of random chance played at an industrial scale, making timing the next halving practically impossible

by David Canellis /
article-image

Education

The Bitcoin halving is about a month away — here’s what you can expect

The Bitcoin halving is expected to take place on or around April 20

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Hut 8 eyes growth around the Bitcoin halving — but not at all costs

A few months after Hut 8’s merge with US Bitcoin Corp, the combined company’s new chief executive says building back shareholder trust is a key focus

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Miners continue money-conscious moves ahead of the Bitcoin halving

Core Scientific said the possible revenue from its multi-year deal with cloud provider CoreWeave exceeds $100 million

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Marathon Digital ready to deploy ‘dry powder’ in push to double hash rate

Company execs say it plans to draw from its $1 billion in unrestricted cash and BTC to take advantage of opportunities around the bitcoin halving

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

US bitcoin mining giant ‘looking at Africa’ amid expansion efforts

Bitcoin miners can incentivize the buildout of the continent’s power sources by serving as the customers of such projects, Marathon Digital exec says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin price still $43k after trading sideways for 2 months

Bitcoin miners are no doubt closely watching fee revenues ahead of the next halving, which is now expected to hit April 20

by David Canellis /
article-image

Opinion

Want to bolster American national security? Support bitcoin mining.

Domestic Bitcoin miners may be the next chapter in the fight to onshore advanced semiconductor manufacturing and engineering 

by Taylor Barr /
article-image

Markets

Coinbase’s stock price soars as bitcoin trades above $34K

Mining stocks were particularly improved after a pretty brutal summer that chipped away at their share prices

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Bit Digital to capitalize on AI as secondary revenue source

Bitcoin miners serving AI-curious customers is becoming a trend, with Hive Blockchain and Hut 8 the first to capitalize during the brutal summer months

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

From novelty to nostalgia: New Liberty Standard’s crypto legacy

When the exchange emerged in October 2009, bitcoin saw its price rise above $0 for the first time based on pioneering methods used to calculate its value

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Opinion

Want to help save the planet? Mine bitcoin

In a twist worthy of a John Le Carré novel, what I and other environmentalists were led to believe was the villain, turns out to be the good guy

by Daniel Batten /
article-image

Business

Core Scientific gets $53M from Bitmain in bid to re-energize bitcoin mining business

The investment is part of a larger agreement that includes the supply of 27,000 Bitmain bitcoin miners

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Mining pool ViaBTC controls over 51% of Zcash hash rate

Coinbase was one of the first to warn Zcash traders to the possible security risk

by James Cirrone /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.