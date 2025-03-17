identity
Razer ID verified by World ID is designed to prevent bots from entering games and swiping rewards
True sovereignty isn’t just about financial freedom
Interoperability protocol Wormhole is handling the deployment by bridging World ID’s state roots from Ethereum to Solana
The challenge for Worldcoin lies in demystifying the technology and clearly articulating its incentives
We finally have the tools to stop wallowing — and do something — as our industry’s innovations are reduced to gimmicks and get-rich-quick schemes
Humanity Protocol also announced a $30 million round, giving the Worldcoin competitor a $1 billion valuation
As I’ve struggled to replace basic documents like my Nigerian birth certificate, it’s only become clearer that identity should not rely on something as fragile as physical documents
Civic’s physical ID card system will be layered with the Civic Pass, a non-transferable identity token
Freedom Tool will enable citizens to organize anonymous elections in a trustless way
If a TLD is obtained, it could help close the gap between Web3 and Web2
New EU regulation over online identification is a Trojan horse that threatens the privacy of everyday citizens. Web3 can fix that
Coinbase said bringing identity verification on-chain is a logical next step for Web3 to increase security and transparency
zPass is based on a research paper on “zk-creds” designed to use zero knowledge for age verification
I actually want to own my own data, my digital identity and my online reputation
The Kenyan government declared that all Worldcoin activities will be suspended until public agencies ensure there are no risks to the general public
Students in North Dakota can utilize digital wallets, powered by blockchain, to share diplomas, transcripts and completed coursework
If the Turing Test no longer works to tell you who’s on the other side of the screen, Web3 has some thinking to do
Biotechnologies, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors also included in the emerging tech standards report
One San Jose city official is keen on using blockchain tech to conduct government business
Blockworks exclusive: Rise Works, an upstart crypto native payment processor, is looking to cash in on void left by TradFi banking blowup
Two bills, signed into law by Utah’s governor, seek to establish verifiable credentials on-chain as well as afford DAOs similar rights to those of limited liability companies
Polygon users will now have a portable identity across dapps, games and metaverses
In a new era of identity, there is a lot to gain, but also a lot to lose for getting it wrong
The South Korean government will launch digital blockchain-based IDs via citizens’ phones as it prepares for post-pandemic era