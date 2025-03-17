identity

There are a total of 24 articles associated with identity.
The DropWeb3

Razer and Sam Altman’s World add ID verification to video games

Razer ID verified by World ID is designed to prevent bots from entering games and swiping rewards

by Kate Irwin /
Opinion

Bitcoiners who value sovereignty should also defend reproductive rights

True sovereignty isn’t just about financial freedom

by Elena Giralt /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Worldcoin’s World IDs make their way to Solana

Interoperability protocol Wormhole is handling the deployment by bridging World ID’s state roots from Ethereum to Solana

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Worldcoin’s reputation predicament

The challenge for Worldcoin lies in demystifying the technology and clearly articulating its incentives

by Jeff Albus /
Opinion

Solana should host the next generation of self-improvement apps 

We finally have the tools to stop wallowing — and do something — as our industry’s innovations are reduced to gimmicks and get-rich-quick schemes

by Jeff Albus /
Business

Funding Wrap: Polymarket gets backing from Vitalik Buterin, Founders Fund in $70M raise

Humanity Protocol also announced a $30 million round, giving the Worldcoin competitor a $1 billion valuation

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Families like mine need safe, secure digital identities

As I’ve struggled to replace basic documents like my Nigerian birth certificate, it’s only become clearer that identity should not rely on something as fragile as physical documents

by Nse Barna /
Web3

Civic now has a physical ID card system to prevent AI identity fraud

Civic’s physical ID card system will be layered with the Civic Pass, a non-transferable identity token

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Rarimo introduces ZK-based voting tool for secure, anonymous participation

Freedom Tool will enable citizens to organize anonymous elections in a trustless way

by Bessie Liu /
Business

NEAR Foundation applies for .near top-level domain

If a TLD is obtained, it could help close the gap between Web3 and Web2

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

Self-sovereign identity is not enough

New EU regulation over online identification is a Trojan horse that threatens the privacy of everyday citizens. Web3 can fix that

by Lasha Antadze /
Business

Coinbase launches KYC service on Base

Coinbase said bringing identity verification on-chain is a logical next step for Web3 to increase security and transparency

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Aleo blockchain adds zPass, a ZK protocol for verifying identities 

zPass is based on a research paper on “zk-creds” designed to use zero knowledge for age verification

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

Dear Web2, we want our data back

I actually want to own my own data, my digital identity and my online reputation

by Matthew Gould /
Policy

Worldcoin faces setback in Kenya as operations halted

The Kenyan government declared that all Worldcoin activities will be suspended until public agencies ensure there are no risks to the general public

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Student credentials on the blockchain: North Dakota opts in for digital wallets

Students in North Dakota can utilize digital wallets, powered by blockchain, to share diplomas, transcripts and completed coursework

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

Web3 Has an Identity Crisis on its Hands

If the Turing Test no longer works to tell you who’s on the other side of the screen, Web3 has some thinking to do

by Richard Smith /
Policy

White House Tackles Digital Identity, Distributed Ledgers in New Tech Standards

Biotechnologies, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors also included in the emerging tech standards report

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

How Blockchain Can Make Government Work Better For Citizens

One San Jose city official is keen on using blockchain tech to conduct government business

by James Cirrone /
Business

Built ‘On The Blockchain’ DAO Payroll Processor Rise Works Gets Sino’s Dollars

Blockworks exclusive: Rise Works, an upstart crypto native payment processor, is looking to cash in on void left by TradFi banking blowup

by Michael Bodley /
Policy

Utah Law Furthers Adoption of On-chain Credentials and DAOs

Two bills, signed into law by Utah’s governor, seek to establish verifiable credentials on-chain as well as afford DAOs similar rights to those of limited liability companies

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiWeb3

Unstoppable Domains and Polygon Launch New User-Owned Digital ID

Polygon users will now have a portable identity across dapps, games and metaverses

by Shalini Nagarajan /
EducationWeb3

Mastering Decentralized Identity: The Pillar of Web3

In a new era of identity, there is a lot to gain, but also a lot to lose for getting it wrong

by John Gilbert /
Markets

South Korea To Roll Out Blockchain-based Identity: Report

The South Korean government will launch digital blockchain-based IDs via citizens’ phones as it prepares for post-pandemic era

by Sebastian Sinclair /

