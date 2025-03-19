Ledger
Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier tells Blockworks that institutions have reached out about security in the wake of the Bybit attack
This year, so far, has been the “worst year” for cybercrime in history, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet told Blockworks
Firm known for crypto hardware wallets set to bring another touchscreen option to consumers
Solana claimants and users of Ledger and Trezor have to jump through hoops
More than $1.3 billion has been lost to crypto hacks this year
Ledger will remove the ability to Blind Sign by June 2024
The attack happened after a former employee was phished, giving the attacker access to Ledger’s package manager
The Ledger attacker was able to upload the malicious code to ConnectKit after phishing a former Ledger employee
A suspected “supply chain attack” on Ledger ConnectKit may leave dapp users open to loss of funds
Ledger is making cuts to its more than 700-strong headcount across multiple jurisdictions, grappling with bear market blues
Ledger users will be able to purchase ETH, BTC, BCH and LTC with their PayPal accounts.
Ledger will prioritize the release of the Ledger Recover white paper
Ledger released a new update, Ledger Recover, which includes ID verification
Deals slowed to 333 in the first quarter of 2023, down from 500 in the first quarter of 2022
Polygon says that Article 30, as it currently stands, is in opposition to the European Union’s other crypto-related policies
Ledger and LayerZero have garnered valuations worth billions of dollars with fresh funding rounds over the past week
Security is top of mind, as crypto funding investments continue to flow.
What makes a good Ethereum wallet? Our guide will break down everything you need to know.
A string of crypto scandals has spurred interest in Ledger cold wallets — but sometimes you just need a real-life card to spend some
If crypto is to evolve, more people need to learn that exchanges are not necessarily the safest place for their assets – and their data safety is paramount.
Blockworks Exclusive: New kid on the block Raelic is an NFT minting mobile app that aspires to be Instagram’s new rival
The [Ledger] Market Pass Genesis Edition NFT recorded the highest ETH volume on OpenSea in the past 24 hours
The hardware wallet maker at NFT.NYC announced a new NFT marketplace and a platform to support companies in navigating the NFT space
Early-stage venture fund to invest in startups building a decentralized future for the next billion users