Ledger

There are a total of 31 articles associated with Ledger.
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Institutions are looking to ‘derisk’ as they enter crypto: Ledger 

Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier tells Blockworks that institutions have reached out about security in the wake of the Bybit attack

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Bybit attack shows ‘fundamental’ need for institutional-grade security: Ledger

This year, so far, has been the “worst year” for cybercrime in history, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Ledger doubles down with second touchscreen-focused product

Firm known for crypto hardware wallets set to bring another touchscreen option to consumers

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Hardware wallet users struggle with Dymension airdrop

Solana claimants and users of Ledger and Trezor have to jump through hoops

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

The 5 biggest DeFi hacks of 2023

More than $1.3 billion has been lost to crypto hacks this year

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Ledger promises to make victims whole after attack

Ledger will remove the ability to Blind Sign by June 2024

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

Ledger CEO says attack was an ‘unfortunate isolated incident’

The attack happened after a former employee was phished, giving the attacker access to Ledger’s package manager

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

Ledger says attacker conducted phishing attack on former employee

The Ledger attacker was able to upload the malicious code to ConnectKit after phishing a former Ledger employee

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

‘Wallet drainer’ code added to Ledger library has crypto on edge

A suspected “supply chain attack” on Ledger ConnectKit may leave dapp users open to loss of funds

by David Canellis&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Ledger to shave 12% of global employees amid market slump

Ledger is making cuts to its more than 700-strong headcount across multiple jurisdictions, grappling with bear market blues

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Ledger integrates PayPal on its Ledger Live app

Ledger users will be able to purchase ETH, BTC, BCH and LTC with their PayPal accounts.

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Ledger Recover Delayed Until Open Sourcing Is Available

Ledger will prioritize the release of the Ledger Recover white paper

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

‘There Is No Backdoor,’ Ledger Says in Response to Recover Reactions

Ledger released a new update, Ledger Recover, which includes ID verification

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Web3 VC Funding Hit Lowest Levels Since 2020

Deals slowed to 333 in the first quarter of 2023, down from 500 in the first quarter of 2022

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Permissioned vs Permissionless: Why Polygon Is Telling the EU to Know the Difference

Polygon says that Article 30, as it currently stands, is in opposition to the European Union’s other crypto-related policies

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Business

LayerZero’s Boosted Valuation of $3B an ‘Outlier’

Ledger and LayerZero have garnered valuations worth billions of dollars with fresh funding rounds over the past week

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Crypto Funding: Ledger and EigenLabs Lead $227 Million in Investments

Security is top of mind, as crypto funding investments continue to flow.

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Education

The Best Ethereum Wallets 2023 – An Investor’s Guide

What makes a good Ethereum wallet? Our guide will break down everything you need to know.

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
article-image

Finance

Ledger Rolls Out ‘Crypto Life’ Debit Card Across UK and Europe

A string of crypto scandals has spurred interest in Ledger cold wallets — but sometimes you just need a real-life card to spend some

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
article-image

Education

4,500 Doxed Tokensoft Users, a Rush on Cold Storage Wallets: Where’s the Silver Lining?

If crypto is to evolve, more people need to learn that exchanges are not necessarily the safest place for their assets – and their data safety is paramount.

by Ornella Hernandez&Jon Rice /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: New NFTs from Lamborghini and Ledger, Fox To Air First Blockchain-based Show

Blockworks Exclusive: New kid on the block Raelic is an NFT minting mobile app that aspires to be Instagram’s new rival

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Crypto Wallet Maker Ledger Sells NFTs, Becomes Top OpenSea Project

The [Ledger] Market Pass Genesis Edition NFT recorded the highest ETH volume on OpenSea in the past 24 hours

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

Celsius’ Woes Spark Boom in Ledger Sales

The hardware wallet maker at NFT.NYC announced a new NFT marketplace and a platform to support companies in navigating the NFT space

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

Latest Crypto Venture Fund Drums Up $110M for Web3 Startups

Early-stage venture fund to invest in startups building a decentralized future for the next billion users

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.