Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

LIBRA jumped the shark

Nothing about Argentine President Javier Milei’s disastrous memecoin launch was that unprecedented

by Jack Kubinec /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Crypto market no longer able to separate memecoins from Solana

There’s more to do on Solana than memecoins, but the market isn’t seeing it that way

by David Canellis /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

LIBRA’s the latest ‘sordid episode’ of Solana memecoins: Galaxy

Galaxy’s Alex Thorn said that the saga, paired with TRUMP and MELANIA, could lead to “further destruction of the memecoin complex”

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

LIBRA showed us how the memecoin sausage is made — it’s gross

A memecoin scandal involving Argentine president Javier Milei has revealed the inside game

by David Canellis /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Building a ‘Solana Economic Zone’ in Argentina

Plus, Sanctum’s CLOUD token has officially launched — but not without problems

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Web3

Q&A: Lemon CFO sees spike in Argentina bitcoin demand as locals flee inflation

Blockworks spoke with Maxi Raimondi, chief financial officer at one of Argentina’s leading crypto exchanges

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Kraken, OKX the latest crypto exchanges moving into new markets

Kraken now has registrations in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Ireland leading up to the implementation of EU’s MiCA regulation

by Ben Strack /
People

Argentina elects pro-Bitcoin president Javier Milei

Milei has been an outspoken critic of Argentina’s central bank and a vocal supporter of Bitcoin and crypto

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Buenos Aires government ID, coming to Ethereum via zkSync

By year-end, the complete QuarkID roadmap aims to reach over 2.5 million users by broadening the range of available credentials

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Attitudes on crypto are geographically divided, ConsenSys survey finds

Among the countries polled, Nigerians had the most positive outlook on crypto

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Binance Opens Argentina Fiat On-ramps as Inflation Hits 100%

Binance has launched its on-ramp and off-ramp in Argentina, giving locals a way into digital asset markets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Upland Scores Argentina Football Deal for EOS-based Metaverse

Argentina’s football association partnered with metaverse platform Upland to offer exclusive collectibles, including in-game video

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

World Cup Fan Tokens, NFTs See Heavy Volume After Argentine Victory

Messi NFTs on the Ethernity NFT marketplace see major resales

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Saudi World Cup Win Shows Argentina Fan Token the Red Card

What does Argentina’s fan token performance mean for Spain, Brazil, and Portugal supporters?

by Ornella Hernandez /
Policy

Buenos Aires Will Run Ethereum Validators Starting in 2023

Buenos Aires plans to deploy and operate Ethereum validators next year, the city government says

Finance

Binance and Mastercard To Bring Streamlined Crypto Payments to Argentina

Argentinians can now earn 8% crypto cashback on eligible purchases

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Latest Crypto Sponsorships: Binance Goes To Brazil, WhaleFin Partners With Chelsea FC

From Brazil to England, crypto companies are spreading their wings in the sports world, ranging from soccer to Formula 1

MarketsPolicy

Argentina’s Central Bank Bans Crypto Trading

Days after Argentina’s biggest private bank decided to add crypto trading, the central bank announces a ban on digital assets’ transactions in the banking system

Finance

Argentina’s Biggest Private Bank Adds Crypto Trading

A new feature on Banco Galicia’s investment platform allows clients to buy bitcoin, ether, USDC and Ripple’s XRP

Policy

Argentina Moves to Incubate Crypto Startups Under Regulatory Eye

The move follows El Salvador’s closely watched move to make bitcoin legal tender

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Blockchain.com Looking to Expand in Emerging Markets Through M&A

Chief Business Officer says company is focused on building footprint within regions where users “need” crypto

by Ben Strack /

