Argentina
Nothing about Argentine President Javier Milei’s disastrous memecoin launch was that unprecedented
There’s more to do on Solana than memecoins, but the market isn’t seeing it that way
Galaxy’s Alex Thorn said that the saga, paired with TRUMP and MELANIA, could lead to “further destruction of the memecoin complex”
A memecoin scandal involving Argentine president Javier Milei has revealed the inside game
Plus, Sanctum’s CLOUD token has officially launched — but not without problems
Blockworks spoke with Maxi Raimondi, chief financial officer at one of Argentina’s leading crypto exchanges
Kraken now has registrations in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Ireland leading up to the implementation of EU’s MiCA regulation
Milei has been an outspoken critic of Argentina’s central bank and a vocal supporter of Bitcoin and crypto
By year-end, the complete QuarkID roadmap aims to reach over 2.5 million users by broadening the range of available credentials
Among the countries polled, Nigerians had the most positive outlook on crypto
Binance has launched its on-ramp and off-ramp in Argentina, giving locals a way into digital asset markets
Argentina’s football association partnered with metaverse platform Upland to offer exclusive collectibles, including in-game video
Messi NFTs on the Ethernity NFT marketplace see major resales
What does Argentina’s fan token performance mean for Spain, Brazil, and Portugal supporters?
Buenos Aires plans to deploy and operate Ethereum validators next year, the city government says
Argentinians can now earn 8% crypto cashback on eligible purchases
From Brazil to England, crypto companies are spreading their wings in the sports world, ranging from soccer to Formula 1
Days after Argentina’s biggest private bank decided to add crypto trading, the central bank announces a ban on digital assets’ transactions in the banking system
A new feature on Banco Galicia’s investment platform allows clients to buy bitcoin, ether, USDC and Ripple’s XRP
The move follows El Salvador’s closely watched move to make bitcoin legal tender
Chief Business Officer says company is focused on building footprint within regions where users “need” crypto