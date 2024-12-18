crypto exchanges
Exodus considers itself “a pure-play crypto company” at a time when more investors seek exposure
Extended is ramping up its hybrid derivatives exchange with a key offering
The new exchange seeks to differentiate from incumbents via a non-custodial, stablecoin-native model
North Korea suspected in breach of Indian exchange’s multisig wallet
Bitcoin miners are slowly shrinking their collective BTC treasuries, but they’re still worth more than ever
Non-regulated exchanges operating in Ukraine are said to have amassed $445 million in trading fees over 10 years, leading to losses in tax revenue for the state
Accounting firms acting as crypto ‘auditors’ are warned to disassociate with clients if they spot misleading statements — or tell the SEC
The British Columbia Securities Commission successfully tested new software to enhance crypto exchange oversight
Adoption of Bitcoin’s leading scaling solution, Lightning Network, has steadily grown since 2020, with Binance now on board
Binance loses chief strategy officer amid tight scrutiny from US agencies, but the former exec says it has more to do with personal reasons.
Nansen and Kaiko partner in effort to offer companies easier access to data across “fragmented” exchange landscape
EDX Markets was first announced in September 2022 and was originally going to launch in early 2023
Bit2Me, based in Spain, successfully secured $15 million, bucking the trend of crypto exchanges falling prey to American regulators
Binance is winding down operations in multiple EU countries, which it says is a response to the bloc’s MiCA crypto regulations
CoinEx agreed to settle with the New York Attorney General’s office after being accused of failing to register as a securities and commodities broker-dealer
Last week, Paradigm pushed the SEC to ‘withdraw’ the proposal
House Financial Services Committee Republicans call the SEC’s suggested “exchange” definition an overstep
Hong Kong is taking another run at becoming a global crypto hub, with one local lawmaker seizing the US crackdown to pitch Coinbase
The decision was made in light of “limited demand” among US institutions because of the “current market landscape”
The SEC sued Coinbase for “failing to do the impossible” and register as an exchange, Paradigm added
Huobi Global was first placed on an investor alert list last year for servicing Malaysia-based crypto traders without proper registration
Crypto companies large and small should brace for more SEC enforcement actions throughout the rest of the year
Bitcoin on crypto exchanges has hit its highest point in a month, but the number of addresses holding a full coin is also on the rise
With its APAC announcement, Gemini is the second major US crypto exchange in two days to reveal plans to expand abroad