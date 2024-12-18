crypto exchanges

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

A long-awaited NYSE American listing

Exodus considers itself “a pure-play crypto company” at a time when more investors seek exposure

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

A Binance-like experience with decentralized settlement

Extended is ramping up its hybrid derivatives exchange with a key offering

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Post-FTX world needs ‘next-generation’ exchange, ex-Coinbase exec says

The new exchange seeks to differentiate from incumbents via a non-custodial, stablecoin-native model

by Ben Strack /
Business

WazirX calls $235M hack ‘a force majeure event beyond our control’

North Korea suspected in breach of Indian exchange’s multisig wallet

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Cheatsheet: Bitcoin miner treasuries now worth $131B — a new all-time high

Bitcoin miners are slowly shrinking their collective BTC treasuries, but they’re still worth more than ever

by David Canellis /
Policy

Crypto exchanges have cost Ukraine $80M in lost taxes as regulation stalls

Non-regulated exchanges operating in Ukraine are said to have amassed $445 million in trading fees over 10 years, leading to losses in tax revenue for the state

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Crypto auditors risk suspension over misleading claims: SEC chief accountant

Accounting firms acting as crypto ‘auditors’ are warned to disassociate with clients if they spot misleading statements — or tell the SEC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

British Columbia hopes new software catches the next FTX

The British Columbia Securities Commission successfully tested new software to enhance crypto exchange oversight

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Bitcoin Lightning Network is now supported by Binance

Adoption of Bitcoin’s leading scaling solution, Lightning Network, has steadily grown since 2020, with Binance now on board

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Binance chief strategy officer says departure is ‘on good terms’

Binance loses chief strategy officer amid tight scrutiny from US agencies, but the former exec says it has more to do with personal reasons.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Crypto data providers link up in bid for better DEX-CEX coverage

Nansen and Kaiko partner in effort to offer companies easier access to data across “fragmented” exchange landscape

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Finance giants expanding their crypto horizons with exchange launch

EDX Markets was first announced in September 2022 and was originally going to launch in early 2023

by James Cirrone /
Business

Crypto funding: A $46M week with a crypto exchange snagging biggest haul

Bit2Me, based in Spain, successfully secured $15 million, bucking the trend of crypto exchanges falling prey to American regulators

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Binance wants ‘fewer regulated EU entities,’ leaves Netherlands after Cyprus

Binance is winding down operations in multiple EU countries, which it says is a response to the bloc’s MiCA crypto regulations

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Hong Kong-based CoinEx to exit New York, pay $1.7M in NYAG settlement

CoinEx agreed to settle with the New York Attorney General’s office after being accused of failing to register as a securities and commodities broker-dealer

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC ‘discriminating’ against DeFi with proposed exchange definition: Blockchain Association

Last week, Paradigm pushed the SEC to ‘withdraw’ the proposal

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

House Republicans push back on SEC proposal to alter exchange definition

House Financial Services Committee Republicans call the SEC’s suggested “exchange” definition an overstep

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Coinbase invited to set up shop in Hong Kong after SEC lawsuit

Hong Kong is taking another run at becoming a global crypto hub, with one local lawmaker seizing the US crackdown to pitch Coinbase

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto.com to suspend US institutional exchange

The decision was made in light of “limited demand” among US institutions because of the “current market landscape”

by James Cirrone /
Policy

SEC should ‘withdraw’ exchange definitions proposal: Paradigm

The SEC sued Coinbase for “failing to do the impossible” and register as an exchange, Paradigm added

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Huobi Ordered To Stop Operating in Malaysia

Huobi Global was first placed on an investor alert list last year for servicing Malaysia-based crypto traders without proper registration

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

SEC Crypto Enforcements on Track to Eclipse 2022

Crypto companies large and small should brace for more SEC enforcement actions throughout the rest of the year

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

There’s More Bitcoin Addresses With 1 BTC Than Ever Before

Bitcoin on crypto exchanges has hit its highest point in a month, but the number of addresses holding a full coin is also on the rise

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Gemini Joins Coinbase in Offshore Expansion, This Time in APAC

With its APAC announcement, Gemini is the second major US crypto exchange in two days to reveal plans to expand abroad

by Sebastian Sinclair /

