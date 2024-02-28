on-chain
Bitcoin may have sucked air out of the room but there’s still plenty going on across the rest of crypto and web3
Avalanche has been inundated with transactions for inscriptions, similar to the Ordinals that already hit Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin
Technical analysis paints a picture of the top crypto asset adrift amid changing crypto investors sentiment, but there’s a silver lining
Fresh data suggests 40% of bitcoin’s total supply has remained stationary for more than three years
Some on-chain Bitcoin metrics reflect sellers’ first concerted effort in two weeks as broader market wobbles
Offering by Adapt3r Digital — designed for non-US DAO treasuries, crypto funds and other investors with on-chain capital — targets a 5% yield
A niche set of brands can effectively launch an on-chain media strategy right now, Alinsug says
Taking away complexity from the user experience is the “north star” that the Coinbase team is following
Once the voluntary return period expired, the Curve team proposed a reward amounting to 10% of the remaining exploited funds
Bitcoin’s realized price just above $20,000 suggests market participants remain firmly in profit despite regulatory uncertainty
A trio of on-chain metrics point to confidence in Ethereum’s underlying asset as institutions mull greater exposure to the asset class
On-chain data suggests bitcoin holders aren’t currently able to book a profit amidst hype around spot ETF filings
Bitcoin held in wallets that have little to no transaction history suggests more holders are opting to guard their coins rather than spend them in anticipation of future price rises
Donation trail shows signs of Sybil attack by speculators
Blockchain investigators can quickly hone in on useful data thanks to new filters
Stablecoins offer global financial access and on-chain transactions without limitations, while FedNow falls short in terms of utility, global reach and inclusivity
Galaxy Digital is working with crypto investment firm CoinFund to alleviate credit risk and boost transparency with on-chain trading
Bitcoin on crypto exchanges has hit its highest point in a month, but the number of addresses holding a full coin is also on the rise
In almost every instance in the last two years bitcoin has crossed a smoothed moving average count of 320,000 transactions on its network, price has followed suit in a big way
Two bills, signed into law by Utah’s governor, seek to establish verifiable credentials on-chain as well as afford DAOs similar rights to those of limited liability companies
On-chain metrics point to an increase in the volume of coins deposited to exchanges, signaling a willingness to realize some profits in the short term
The number of individuals holding more than one bitcoin rose to new heights on Sunday as investors remain skittish on bank sector stability
“Bitcoin has seen one of the most explosive weekly rallies in history,” Glassnode says
Many of the older coins purchased during the 2021-2022 cycle are now underwater, coinciding with rejection at cost basis of $23,500 price levels