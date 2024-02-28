on-chain

There are a total of 28 articles associated with on-chain.
article-image

Web3

Cheatsheet: Coinbase flips Ford, General Electric as bitcoin pumps

Bitcoin may have sucked air out of the room but there’s still plenty going on across the rest of crypto and web3

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Avalanche gets the ‘Ordinals’ bump, sets new transaction record

Avalanche has been inundated with transactions for inscriptions, similar to the Ordinals that already hit Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin on-chain metrics points to further sell-side pressure

Technical analysis paints a picture of the top crypto asset adrift amid changing crypto investors sentiment, but there’s a silver lining

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin ‘hodlers’ unfazed by recent market volatility

Fresh data suggests 40% of bitcoin’s total supply has remained stationary for more than three years

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin holders slip under water, on-chain metrics show

Some on-chain Bitcoin metrics reflect sellers’ first concerted effort in two weeks as broader market wobbles

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

New fund gives on-chain investors another way to access US Treasury yields

Offering by Adapt3r Digital — designed for non-US DAO treasuries, crypto funds and other investors with on-chain capital — targets a 5% yield

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

Web3 is the ‘next era of brand-building’ says Vessel founder Alinsug

A niche set of brands can effectively launch an on-chain media strategy right now, Alinsug says

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Business

Coinbase aims to make it easier for ‘mom and pop’ to go on-chain

Taking away complexity from the user experience is the “north star” that the Coinbase team is following

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Curve Finance offers $1.85M reward to identify attacker

Once the voluntary return period expired, the Curve team proposed a reward amounting to 10% of the remaining exploited funds

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin traders in profit remain cautious as market digests Ripple ruling

Bitcoin’s realized price just above $20,000 suggests market participants remain firmly in profit despite regulatory uncertainty

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Ethereum activity on the rise as on-chain metrics print fresh highs

A trio of on-chain metrics point to confidence in Ethereum’s underlying asset as institutions mull greater exposure to the asset class

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin holders are still only just breaking even

On-chain data suggests bitcoin holders aren’t currently able to book a profit amidst hype around spot ETF filings

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin investors hold tight in uncertain times, on-chain data shows

Bitcoin held in wallets that have little to no transaction history suggests more holders are opting to guard their coins rather than spend them in anticipation of future price rises

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

People

Crypto sleuth ZachXBT raises $1.1 million and counting for legal defense

Donation trail shows signs of Sybil attack by speculators

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Etherscan Advanced Filter Feature Helps On-chain Sleuths

Blockchain investigators can quickly hone in on useful data thanks to new filters

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Will Stablecoins Still Be Relevant After FedNow?

Stablecoins offer global financial access and on-chain transactions without limitations, while FedNow falls short in terms of utility, global reach and inclusivity

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Galaxy: On-chain OTC Options Trade Key to Finance Evolution

Galaxy Digital is working with crypto investment firm CoinFund to alleviate credit risk and boost transparency with on-chain trading

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

There’s More Bitcoin Addresses With 1 BTC Than Ever Before

Bitcoin on crypto exchanges has hit its highest point in a month, but the number of addresses holding a full coin is also on the rise

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin On-chain Pattern Shows Potential for Further Price Gains

In almost every instance in the last two years bitcoin has crossed a smoothed moving average count of 320,000 transactions on its network, price has followed suit in a big way

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Utah Law Furthers Adoption of On-chain Credentials and DAOs

Two bills, signed into law by Utah’s governor, seek to establish verifiable credentials on-chain as well as afford DAOs similar rights to those of limited liability companies

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Price Surges Following Mild Retail Sell-Off, Binance Lawsuit

On-chain metrics point to an increase in the volume of coins deposited to exchanges, signaling a willingness to realize some profits in the short term

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Holders Hit New Highs as Fed Tightening Eases

The number of individuals holding more than one bitcoin rose to new heights on Sunday as investors remain skittish on bank sector stability

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Price Rally Aligns With ‘Healthy Uptick’ in On-chain Metrics

“Bitcoin has seen one of the most explosive weekly rallies in history,” Glassnode says

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Price Retreats as Rejection at $23.5K Continues

Many of the older coins purchased during the 2021-2022 cycle are now underwater, coinciding with rejection at cost basis of $23,500 price levels

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.