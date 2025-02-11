options

There are a total of 30 articles associated with options.
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Old ideas find new life on Solana

As Solana’s tech matures, some founders are starting new businesses based on old ideas that weren’t formerly feasible

by Jack Kubinec /
AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

Best of the best: Top 2024 lessons from Forward Guidance

One big learning was how high interest rates were actually making inflation worse, rather than deterring it

by Felix Jauvin /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Planned crypto ETF fleet grows after options milestone

Bitwise on Tuesday filed an S-1 for an ETF that would hold both bitcoin and ether, nearly half a year after Hashdex plotted a similar product

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Bitcoin ETF options marks new chapter for the asset class

Let’s quickly run through some of the events leading up to these listings

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin is enjoying a small breakout, but election volatility still to come

Option premiums and estimated daily volatility for bitcoin are projected to rise significantly around Nov. 6-8

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

SEC greenlights CBOE, NYSE bids for spot bitcoin ETF options

The approvals come less than a month after the SEC granted Nasdaq permission to list similar options

by Michael McSweeney /
Empire Newsletter

It’s been 1,051 days since the last altcoin season

This week hasn’t been very volatile, but it might not stay that way for long

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

SEC approval of BTC ETF options to ‘attract more big fish’

The SEC noted in its Friday filing such options would “help investors to hedge their positions and manage crypto-related risk”

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Finance

Understanding the hold-up on spot bitcoin ETF options approval

While the delay appears due to the fact that both the CFTC and SEC are involved, optics around the process are “rather poor,” one industry watcher says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

SEC postpones decisions on bitcoin ETF options proposals

The SEC delayed rule change proposals from Cboe, NYSE and Nasdaq to list options related to the bitcoin ETFs

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Options on bitcoin ETFs could come soon, offering hedging tool for institutions

The SEC said Friday it is set to seek public feedbacks on proposals by Cboe, Nasdaq and NYSE to list such financial instruments

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin momentum could fuel further short squeeze, says Galaxy exec

If bitcoin’s price hits between $35,750 and $36,000, Galaxy’s Thorn says options dealers will have to buy $20 million more for each 1% price increase

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin volatility explodes, reflecting ‘short squeeze,’ bullish options bets

The bitcoin derivatives market is beginning to show heightened volatility and interest from participants seeking to take advantage of the week’s major price moves

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Trading firms scrambling amid bitcoin price surge

Options sellers are facing a call option squeeze and future indicators are growing less bullish as markets adapt to bitcoin’s sudden ascent

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Bitcoin’s move above $30K represents a ‘shift in sentiment,’ analysts say

A clear sentiment shift is taking hold, Blockworks was told, with increasingly bullish sentiment following in the wake of the fake ETF announcement last week

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Uniswap-based ‘perpetual options’ protocol tests liquidity waters

Panoptic, the venture-backed startup, is looking to onboard liquidity providers from Uniswap

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Deribit quarterly bitcoin options to expire, but volatility impact should be minor

Deribit’s bitcoin and ether options are set to expire Sept. 29, analysts forecast minimal impact, despite typically a volatile period

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto volatility, options expirations create perfect storm

Billions of dollars in options contracts are going to expire this week, and the recent rally has caught short sellers off guard

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Aevo mainnet launch opens decentralized futures, options

Decentralized derivatives platforms have struggled to attract sufficient liquidity, especially in the options space

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Galaxy: On-chain OTC Options Trade Key to Finance Evolution

Galaxy Digital is working with crypto investment firm CoinFund to alleviate credit risk and boost transparency with on-chain trading

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin Price Will Be Less Volatile in Coming Weeks: Bitfinex

Bitcoin is in its “transitionary phase,” analysts say, marked by lower leverage, fewer short-term speculators — and less volatile price

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Options Specialist Bitnomial Rolling out Block Trades

Blockworks exclusive: Bitnomial is getting in on bitcoin block trades, its president told Blockworks in an interview

by Michael Bodley /
DeFi

Solana Options Protocol Cega Comes to Ethereum

Cega’s leveraged options vault strategy is expected to launch in the next quarter

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Bargain-basement Opportunity for Crypto Volatility Traders

“Explosive” bull runs have proceeded those times when volatility has been low in the crypto markets, according to one analyst

by Sebastian Sinclair /

