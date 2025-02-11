options
As Solana’s tech matures, some founders are starting new businesses based on old ideas that weren’t formerly feasible
One big learning was how high interest rates were actually making inflation worse, rather than deterring it
Bitwise on Tuesday filed an S-1 for an ETF that would hold both bitcoin and ether, nearly half a year after Hashdex plotted a similar product
Let’s quickly run through some of the events leading up to these listings
Option premiums and estimated daily volatility for bitcoin are projected to rise significantly around Nov. 6-8
The approvals come less than a month after the SEC granted Nasdaq permission to list similar options
This week hasn’t been very volatile, but it might not stay that way for long
The SEC noted in its Friday filing such options would “help investors to hedge their positions and manage crypto-related risk”
While the delay appears due to the fact that both the CFTC and SEC are involved, optics around the process are “rather poor,” one industry watcher says
The SEC delayed rule change proposals from Cboe, NYSE and Nasdaq to list options related to the bitcoin ETFs
The SEC said Friday it is set to seek public feedbacks on proposals by Cboe, Nasdaq and NYSE to list such financial instruments
If bitcoin’s price hits between $35,750 and $36,000, Galaxy’s Thorn says options dealers will have to buy $20 million more for each 1% price increase
The bitcoin derivatives market is beginning to show heightened volatility and interest from participants seeking to take advantage of the week’s major price moves
Options sellers are facing a call option squeeze and future indicators are growing less bullish as markets adapt to bitcoin’s sudden ascent
A clear sentiment shift is taking hold, Blockworks was told, with increasingly bullish sentiment following in the wake of the fake ETF announcement last week
Panoptic, the venture-backed startup, is looking to onboard liquidity providers from Uniswap
Deribit’s bitcoin and ether options are set to expire Sept. 29, analysts forecast minimal impact, despite typically a volatile period
Billions of dollars in options contracts are going to expire this week, and the recent rally has caught short sellers off guard
Decentralized derivatives platforms have struggled to attract sufficient liquidity, especially in the options space
Galaxy Digital is working with crypto investment firm CoinFund to alleviate credit risk and boost transparency with on-chain trading
Bitcoin is in its “transitionary phase,” analysts say, marked by lower leverage, fewer short-term speculators — and less volatile price
Blockworks exclusive: Bitnomial is getting in on bitcoin block trades, its president told Blockworks in an interview
Cega’s leveraged options vault strategy is expected to launch in the next quarter
“Explosive” bull runs have proceeded those times when volatility has been low in the crypto markets, according to one analyst