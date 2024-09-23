Silvergate

There are a total of 50 articles associated with Silvergate.
article-image

Business

Silvergate’s shuttering caused by ‘intense regulatory pressure:’ Executive

A former Silvergate exec said the shuttering wasn’t due to the bank being ill-equipped to deal with bank runs post-FTX, but rather because of the regulatory environment

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

This unusual suspect may have caused Silvergate’s collapse

Plus, Kamala Harris finally talked about crypto

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: What a Republican sweep would mean for markets

Plus, what Fed Chair Jerome Powell said about interest rates and inflation

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

SEC accuses Silvergate of misleading the public after FTX collapse

The SEC filed a suit against former executives and the former bank on Monday

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Fed report blames Silvergate collapse on crypto coziness, nepotism

The summary report was published on Sept. 27 and includes the Fed’s recommendations on how to avoid a similar situation in the future

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Silvergate loses C-suite, PayPal gains new CEO amid stablecoin effort

Grayscale is also looking to bolster its ETF team

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

Royal Bank of Canada Allocators Cut Most Crypto Stocks Last Quarter

Portfolio managers for Royal Bank of Canada funds indeed trade crypto stocks, but they don’t seem bullish on many right now

by David Canellis /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Elon Musk Hires New Twitter CEO, Silvergate Lays Off 230 Employees

Linda Yaccarino will become Twitter chief executive, while Musk steps back into CTO role

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Silvergate Lays Off 230 Employees, Leaving 80 Remaining at Liquidated Bank

According to Pitchbook, Silvergate had approximately 400 employees as of 2022

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

US Congressional Research Finds Perception of Crypto Risk Spurred Bank Withdrawals

Silvergate had more than 90% of deposits coming from crypto clients, while Signature Bank had only 20%, a report found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Keep HODLing On: Crypto Holders Stayed Despite Bank and Crypto Collapses

38% of crypto holders surveyed by Morning Consult said that they’re turning to cold wallets, up from 24% last year

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Chokepoint 2.0: Efforts To De-bank Crypto Highly Effective

Were regional bank collapses all part of a plan to de-bank crypto?

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Business

FDIC Chair Grilled Over Crypto-friendly Bank Takeovers

Calls are growing for transparency over how the FDIC assumed control of crypto-friendly banks Signature and Silicon Valley Bank

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin Below Average Cost Price

Monday’s SEC filing shows the company purchased 6,455 BTC over the past several weeks

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Opinion

‘Be Your Own Bank’ Mantra More Relevant Than Ever

Bitcoin was introduced to the world right after the 2008 financial crash, and fifteen years later, we’re witnessing anew the failure of reserve banking and a debt-based system

by Yves La Rose /
article-image

Opinion

Don’t Blame Crypto for Your Banking Problems

The narrative conflating SVB with crypto woes is dangerously misleading

by Linda Jeng /
article-image

Finance

After Bank Failures, Where Will Crypto Firms Turn?

The falls of Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature have left the crypto banking segment in flux, industry watchers say, though other options exist

by Ben Strack&Michael Bodley /
article-image

Business

Is Crypto To Blame for Silvergate’s Fall? Industry, Politicians Disagree

US politicians have branded Silvergate’s collapse as a crypto-specific problem, but the industry isn’t buying it

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessMarkets

Selling The Top: Silvergate Execs Cashed Out $103M As Bitcoin Peaked

Silvergate execs managed to time the top of the bull market pretty well — as did insiders at other major crypto firms

by David Canellis /
article-image

Business

Silvergate Reveals Intent To ‘Wind Down’ Operations

Coinbase’s move to cut ties with Silvergate looks prescient right about now

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

With Extreme Short Interest Levels, Has Silvergate Hit Meme Stock Status?

About 3.7 million new Silvergate shares, worth roughly $20 million, sold short in the past 30 days, S3 Partners data shows

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

No More SEN. Now What?

With regulatory headwinds, US banks are probably not making payments systems a priority

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Silvergate, Signature Bet Big on Crypto: What Do They Actually Do?

Prominent crypto companies are moving away from Silvergate amid insolvency concerns

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Kraken Steps Away from Signature Bank Due to Transfer Limitations

Last month, Signature banned SWIFT transactions less than $100,000

by Shalini Nagarajan /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.