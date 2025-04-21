Tesla
“Why put a target out there that’s really speculative, not knowing exactly where this environment is going to go?” CarMax CEO Bill Nash said
A DePIN hardware device from Hamburg-based NATIX Network allows Tesla drivers to monetize their travel
Crypto holdings unchanged for third straight quarter after car manufacturer sold off majority of bitcoin last year
A new complaint against Elon Musk and Tesla alleges that Musk manipulated both bitcoin and dogecoin
Crypto is deemed “intangible assets” on balance sheets right now, but the Financial Accounting Standards Board is cooking up new rules
MicroStrategy is finally back in the green on its bitcoin, but the same can’t be said for other companies
Elon Musk is pushing to dismiss a lawsuit alleging he aimed to pump dogecoin as part of a pyramid scheme
Tesla had diamond hands through the market reckoning of late last year, opting to hold onto all its bitcoin leading into 2023
Companies holding bitcoin in their treasuries have been hit hard in 2022
In July, Tesla reported it sold 75% of its bitcoin for $936 million in the second quarter of 2022
Elon Musk doubted whether FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried actually had billions in liquidity
Impairment costs remain a concern for companies despite long-term buying opportunities
Tesla made millions when it offloaded 75% of its bitcoin last quarter, but accounting rules mean it still took a hit to its balance sheet
The company offloaded 75% of its bitcoin holdings in the second quarter to boost its liquidity
Major stocks led by crypto bulls Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Michael Saylor are together down more than $2 billion on their bitcoin to date
After over a year of Elon Musk’s public love-hate relationship with crypto, Tesla has taken a more favorable stance
Tesla exceeded revenue expectations in its latest earnings report, no thanks to its crypto holdings
The mine, first announced in June 2021, will be powered by Tesla’s solar array and Megapack battery
Customers can now opt to pay for a cyberquad, a cyberwhistle and a belt buckle using dogecoin
A 7% surge in BTC coupled with a new high in ETH pushed the total digital asset market cap to new heights.
10-Q filing published Monday hints at Tesla resuming bitcoin as a payment method.
Tesla buyers will be able to pay using bitcoin once 50% of mining energy comes from renewables, Musk said Wednesday.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, an early crypto adopter, also issued a warning to investors regarding digital assets.