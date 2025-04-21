Tesla

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Tesla to kick off Mag 7 earnings as more companies withdraw guidance

“Why put a target out there that’s really speculative, not knowing exactly where this environment is going to go?” CarMax CEO Bill Nash said

by Casey Wagner /
0xResearch NewsletterWeb3

Turning Tesla cameras into data engines

A DePIN hardware device from Hamburg-based NATIX Network allows Tesla drivers to monetize their travel

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Tesla keeps holding $184M worth of digital assets on its balance sheet

Crypto holdings unchanged for third straight quarter after car manufacturer sold off majority of bitcoin last year

by Ben Strack /
People

Plaintiffs in Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Musk Make Wild New Allegations

A new complaint against Elon Musk and Tesla alleges that Musk manipulated both bitcoin and dogecoin

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

No More Impairment Charges: FASB Weighs Crypto Accounting Standards

Crypto is deemed “intangible assets” on balance sheets right now, but the Financial Accounting Standards Board is cooking up new rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Dorsey and Saylor’s Bitcoin Strategy Is Paying Off — For Now

MicroStrategy is finally back in the green on its bitcoin, but the same can’t be said for other companies

by David Canellis /
Markets

Musk Lawyers Say ‘Nothing Wrong’ With Memes in $258B Dogecoin Lawsuit

Elon Musk is pushing to dismiss a lawsuit alleging he aimed to pump dogecoin as part of a pyramid scheme

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Tesla Held All Its Bitcoin Through Crypto Market Turmoil

Tesla had diamond hands through the market reckoning of late last year, opting to hold onto all its bitcoin leading into 2023

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin Is Down, but Tesla Is a Real Downer

Companies holding bitcoin in their treasuries have been hit hard in 2022

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Tesla Holds Its Remaining Bitcoin Through Q3 After Q2 Sale

In July, Tesla reported it sold 75% of its bitcoin for $936 million in the second quarter of 2022

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Sam Bankman-Fried, Elon Musk Weighed ‘Joint Effort’ to Acquire Twitter

Elon Musk doubted whether FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried actually had billions in liquidity

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Are Companies (Aside From MicroStrategy) Still Buying Bitcoin?

Impairment costs remain a concern for companies despite long-term buying opportunities

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Tesla Sells Bitcoin for $64M Profit, Still Posts $170M Impairment Loss

Tesla made millions when it offloaded 75% of its bitcoin last quarter, but accounting rules mean it still took a hit to its balance sheet

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Elon Musk: Tesla’s Bitcoin Sale Not a Verdict on the Asset

The company offloaded 75% of its bitcoin holdings in the second quarter to boost its liquidity

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin Burdens Balance Sheets of Tesla, Block, MicroStrategy and More

Major stocks led by crypto bulls Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Michael Saylor are together down more than $2 billion on their bitcoin to date

by David Canellis /
Markets

Tesla ‘Believes in the Potential of Digital Assets,’ SEC Filing Reveals

After over a year of Elon Musk’s public love-hate relationship with crypto, Tesla has taken a more favorable stance

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Tesla Has Not Bought or Sold Crypto Since Q1 2021

Tesla exceeded revenue expectations in its latest earnings report, no thanks to its crypto holdings

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Blockstream and Block Enlist Tesla, Break Ground on Bitcoin Mine

The mine, first announced in June 2021, will be powered by Tesla’s solar array and Megapack battery

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Tesla Launches Dogecoin Payments in Online Shop, Price Jumps 17%

Customers can now opt to pay for a cyberquad, a cyberwhistle and a belt buckle using dogecoin

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Ether All-time High as Total Market Cap Nears $3 Trillion

A 7% surge in BTC coupled with a new high in ETH pushed the total digital asset market cap to new heights.

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Tesla Leaves Door Open for Resumption of Cars-for-Crypto

10-Q filing published Monday hints at Tesla resuming bitcoin as a payment method.

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

Musk: Tesla Likely to Resume Bitcoin Payment System

Tesla buyers will be able to pay using bitcoin once 50% of mining energy comes from renewables, Musk said Wednesday.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Dot-Com Bubble Deja-Vu: FOMO Stocks Are Deflating

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, an early crypto adopter, also issued a warning to investors regarding digital assets.

by Casey Wagner /

