Forward Guidance Newsletter

SEC approves ETH ETF options, faces new DOGE filing

BlackRock, Fidelity and others had their spot ETH EFTs approved, and we may see more crypto products come to market

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Is a litecoin ETF the 2025 frontrunner?

Many look to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas for credibility regarding ETF approvals

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Questions remain amid crypto ETF frenzy

One ex-SEC senior counsel doesn’t “expect an overnight response to this, [but] rather a slow rollout of approvals”

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

SOL, XRP futures coming? And what about a DOGE ETF?

CME Group’s inadvertent glimpse into possible product plans comes as crypto ETF filings have accelerated in recent weeks

by Ben Strack /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Why top signals could be less obvious this cycle

Back in 2021, there were really only two memecoins and both hit enormous peaks along with BTC

by David Canellis /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Raydium’s volume growth raises eyebrows

Atsuko Sato’s new dog named Neiro is causing a stir in memecoin markets

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Opinion

Jim Cramer is right: Dog coin ETFs are this bull market’s missing spark

There will be no altcoin season until we get ETFs for all the dog coins

by David Canellis /
Web3

Web3 Watch: CryptoPunked

Plus, the doge passes away and fantasy.top trading slows

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Dog coins are back: BONK leads Dogecoin, Floki and Shiba with 1400% rally

Solana’s heart still beats with the sound of BONK, the network’s very own dog coin

by David Canellis /
Business

Twitter ‘X’ rebrand spurs hype around potential crypto integration — again

There’s renewed optimism that crypto could soon be further integrated with Twitter, but would it even matter?

by Sebastian Sinclair /
People

Plaintiffs in Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Musk Make Wild New Allegations

A new complaint against Elon Musk and Tesla alleges that Musk manipulated both bitcoin and dogecoin

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Ethereum Miner Dumped ETH After Merge in Favor of Dogecoin

Dogecoin made up 28% of NYSE-listed BIT Mining’s crypto treasury at the end of last quarter, having sold one-third of its Ethereum stash

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Dogecoin Proves It’s a Serious Blockchain, Flips Ethereum Transaction Count

Dogecoin is handling more transactions than both Ethereum and Bitcoin — with drastically lower fees

by David Canellis /
Markets

Elon Musk Breaks Silence on Crypto, Warns Against Dogecoin Speculation

The Tesla co-founder advised against going all-in on dogecoin, but said it’s still his favorite cryptocurrency

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Solana Flips MATIC to Reclaim Top 10: Is Dogecoin Next?

Now that Solana has flipped Polygon, could it finally catch back up to the world’s premiere doggy coin?

by David Canellis /
Markets

Musk Lawyers Say ‘Nothing Wrong’ With Memes in $258B Dogecoin Lawsuit

Elon Musk is pushing to dismiss a lawsuit alleging he aimed to pump dogecoin as part of a pyramid scheme

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Coinbase Fronts Supreme Court Over User Lawsuits in Crypto First

As the SEC barrels down on Coinbase, the top US exchange is in Supreme Court over lawsuits its says should be handled in arbitration

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Dogecoin Owners Back in Green YTD as Meme Stocks Rip

While meme stocks GME, BBBY and AMC have clawed back losses this year, DOGE holders are booking profits

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

BNB Flips USDC, Cardano Flips Dogecoin With Crypto Relief Rally

Binance’s BNB has benefitted as crypto looks to recover from a dismal quarter, now usurping USDC on leaderboards

by David Canellis /
Markets

Litecoin, Dogecoin See Mining Surge After Prices Rise Post-Merge

The Ethereum Merge wiped out an enormous segment of the crypto mining sector. But where did all that hash rate go?

by David Canellis /
Markets

Shiba Inu Flips Solana as Markets Play Bankman-Fried for a Joke

Solana is now worth less than dogecoin copycat shiba inu, as crypto traders dramatically dump Bankman-Fried’s favorite token

by David Canellis /
Markets

The Distressing Inevitability of the Upcoming Dogecoin Crash

Elon Musk has turned engagement-farming dogecoin diehards into sport

by David Canellis /
Markets

Crypto Faithfuls Await Elon Musk’s Blockchain Plans for Twitter

Elon Musk is the new head honcho at Twitter, and crypto is abuzz with what it could mean for the digital asset space

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Meme Stocks Are Back — and They’ve Brought Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Meme stocks are pumping and so are meme coins, echoing the headiest highs of last year. But what’s driving their sudden resurgence?

by Shalini Nagarajan&Sebastian Sinclair /

