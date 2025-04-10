Dogecoin
BlackRock, Fidelity and others had their spot ETH EFTs approved, and we may see more crypto products come to market
Many look to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas for credibility regarding ETF approvals
One ex-SEC senior counsel doesn’t “expect an overnight response to this, [but] rather a slow rollout of approvals”
CME Group’s inadvertent glimpse into possible product plans comes as crypto ETF filings have accelerated in recent weeks
Back in 2021, there were really only two memecoins and both hit enormous peaks along with BTC
Atsuko Sato’s new dog named Neiro is causing a stir in memecoin markets
There will be no altcoin season until we get ETFs for all the dog coins
Plus, the doge passes away and fantasy.top trading slows
Solana’s heart still beats with the sound of BONK, the network’s very own dog coin
There’s renewed optimism that crypto could soon be further integrated with Twitter, but would it even matter?
A new complaint against Elon Musk and Tesla alleges that Musk manipulated both bitcoin and dogecoin
Dogecoin made up 28% of NYSE-listed BIT Mining’s crypto treasury at the end of last quarter, having sold one-third of its Ethereum stash
Dogecoin is handling more transactions than both Ethereum and Bitcoin — with drastically lower fees
The Tesla co-founder advised against going all-in on dogecoin, but said it’s still his favorite cryptocurrency
Now that Solana has flipped Polygon, could it finally catch back up to the world’s premiere doggy coin?
Elon Musk is pushing to dismiss a lawsuit alleging he aimed to pump dogecoin as part of a pyramid scheme
As the SEC barrels down on Coinbase, the top US exchange is in Supreme Court over lawsuits its says should be handled in arbitration
While meme stocks GME, BBBY and AMC have clawed back losses this year, DOGE holders are booking profits
Binance’s BNB has benefitted as crypto looks to recover from a dismal quarter, now usurping USDC on leaderboards
The Ethereum Merge wiped out an enormous segment of the crypto mining sector. But where did all that hash rate go?
Solana is now worth less than dogecoin copycat shiba inu, as crypto traders dramatically dump Bankman-Fried’s favorite token
Elon Musk has turned engagement-farming dogecoin diehards into sport
Elon Musk is the new head honcho at Twitter, and crypto is abuzz with what it could mean for the digital asset space
Meme stocks are pumping and so are meme coins, echoing the headiest highs of last year. But what’s driving their sudden resurgence?