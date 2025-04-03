Justin Sun
The Binance-affiliated stablecoin lost about $200M of market capitalization
The data shows that Trump has so far raked in almost $84 million in crypto revenue in two years
BiT argues that Coinbase had ulterior motives to delist wBTC
Coinbase hints at “cbBTC” while decentralized alternatives are waiting in the wings
Plus, Justin Sun releases a song by Hans Zimmer and PayPal will no longer protect NFT scam sales
The SEC alleges that Justin Sun spent nearly 400 days in the US from 2017 to 2019
Customers will have the option to transfer USDC from Tron to other networks or redeem their stablecoins for fiat currency
TUSD has seen net outflows amounting to $279 million over the past five days
Circle’s letter follows one from the Campaign for Accountability alleging ties to Justin Sun and TRON
The exchange’s major shareholder Justin Sun confirmed the “hack incident”
Largely unnoticed until Monday, stakeholder Justin Sun confirmed a $8 million hack in a tweet
The billionaire trader raised eyebrows today by minting a massive sum of an unusual stable
Exchange spokesperson refuted claims that any team members have been detained by Chinese authorities
Huobi Global was first placed on an investor alert list last year for servicing Malaysia-based crypto traders without proper registration
Justin Sun reportedly has 21 days to respond to the SEC lawsuit
Binance said the decision was influenced by a variety of factors, including regulatory standing in the US and changes in a token’s risk profile
Justin Sun is accused of mismanaging billions of dollars of TRX and BTT tokens on public markets — while creating secondary sales from which he profited
Hint – it’s not because their surnames begin with S
The exchange has lost 18% of its market share volume since 2020, per new research
The native Huobi stablecoin has now totally depegged from the US dollar, with the crypto exchange promising to swap tokens with Tether
Despite its shopping spree for crypto firms earlier in the year, FTX will not pick up Seychelles-based Huobi, Sam Bankman-Fried has said
Tron founder Justin Sun was blocked by the front-end web app of DeFi protocol Aave over the weekend after a Tornado Cash ‘dust attack.’
Controversial Tron founder Justin Sun has so far struggled to garner significant interest in his set of forked ether tokens
Sam Bankman-Fried, Justin Sun contend for founder’s stake in the cryptocurrency exchange