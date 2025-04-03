Justin Sun

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Justin Sun’s allegations of FDUSD insolvency cause 9% depeg

The Binance-affiliated stablecoin lost about $200M of market capitalization

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterPeople

Tracking Trump’s crypto footprint

The data shows that Trump has so far raked in almost $84 million in crypto revenue in two years

by David Canellis /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

Coinbase and BiT Global prepare for their day in court

BiT argues that Coinbase had ulterior motives to delist wBTC

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

BitGo moves to allay fears over WBTC custodial changes

Coinbase hints at “cbBTC” while decentralized alternatives are waiting in the wings

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Someone at Adidas likes crypto culture

Plus, Justin Sun releases a song by Hans Zimmer and PayPal will no longer protect NFT scam sales

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

SEC amends case against Justin Sun to establish jurisdiction

The SEC alleges that Justin Sun spent nearly 400 days in the US from 2017 to 2019

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Circle cites compliance as it discontinues USDC on Tron

Customers will have the option to transfer USDC from Tron to other networks or redeem their stablecoins for fiat currency

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

TUSD stability questioned as value dips below one dollar

TUSD has seen net outflows amounting to $279 million over the past five days

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Circle denies alleged ties to Justin Sun and Hamas in letter to lawmakers

Circle’s letter follows one from the Campaign for Accountability alleging ties to Justin Sun and TRON

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Poloniex wallets drained of as much as $100 million in crypto assets

The exchange’s major shareholder Justin Sun confirmed the “hack incident”

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

Crypto exchange HTX loses $8M in weekend hack

Largely unnoticed until Monday, stakeholder Justin Sun confirmed a $8 million hack in a tweet

by Andrew Thurman /
People

Justin Sun prints $800M in little-used stablecoin

The billionaire trader raised eyebrows today by minting a massive sum of an unusual stable

by Andrew Thurman /
Business

Huobi dismisses plunging stablecoin reserves as ‘FUD’

Exchange spokesperson refuted claims that any team members have been detained by Chinese authorities

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Huobi Ordered To Stop Operating in Malaysia

Huobi Global was first placed on an investor alert list last year for servicing Malaysia-based crypto traders without proper registration

by Sebastian Sinclair /
People

Justin Sun Reportedly Issued Summons in SEC Lawsuit

Justin Sun reportedly has 21 days to respond to the SEC lawsuit

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Binance’s US Exchange Says Bye-Bye to TRON’s TRX Token

Binance said the decision was influenced by a variety of factors, including regulatory standing in the US and changes in a token’s risk profile

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

SEC Sues Tron Network Founder for Allegedly Selling Securities

Justin Sun is accused of mismanaging billions of dollars of TRX and BTT tokens on public markets — while creating secondary sales from which he profited

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Opinion

Why Balaji and Justin Are Two Peas in a Pod

Hint – it’s not because their surnames begin with S

by Jon Rice /
Finance

Justin Sun’s Woes Continue as USDD Depeg Sparks Huobi Concerns

The exchange has lost 18% of its market share volume since 2020, per new research

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Huobi Stablecoin Plunges 70% as Justin Sun Readies Tron Replacement

The native Huobi stablecoin has now totally depegged from the US dollar, with the crypto exchange promising to swap tokens with Tether

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Sam Bankman-Fried: No, FTX is Not Acquiring Huobi

Despite its shopping spree for crypto firms earlier in the year, FTX will not pick up Seychelles-based Huobi, Sam Bankman-Fried has said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiPolicy

DeFi Web Apps Block Users Hit by Tornado Cash ‘Dust Attack’

Tron founder Justin Sun was blocked by the front-end web app of DeFi protocol Aave over the weekend after a Tornado Cash ‘dust attack.’

by Sebastian Sinclair&David Canellis /
People

Justin Sun’s Plot to Divide Ethereum Off to Rocky Start

Controversial Tron founder Justin Sun has so far struggled to garner significant interest in his set of forked ether tokens

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Crypto Moguls Compete for Huobi Majority Stake: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, Justin Sun contend for founder’s stake in the cryptocurrency exchange

by Shalini Nagarajan /

