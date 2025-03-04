Lightning Network

There are a total of 16 articles associated with Lightning Network.
The DropWeb3

THNDR uses Bitcoin’s Lightning network in pivot toward casino games 

Some blockchain game studios are moving away from game development and toward betting games or B2B offerings

by Kate Irwin /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Glory days: Why we can’t forget Lightning Network

Bitcoin may be more serious now, but we can’t forget about the Lightning Network

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

A notoriously rough month for markets is upcoming

Plus, a look into Lighting Labs’ newest feature

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Coinbase to integrate Bitcoin Lightning Network in bid to drive adoption

Coinbase CEO labeled bitcoin “the most important asset” Tuesday following an announcement his company would integrate Lightning

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

Forget about bitcoin ETFs — let’s make a Lightning Fund

The current bitcoin ETF applications are missing out by failing to tap into bitcoin’s network effects

by Jesse Shrader /
Web3

Bitcoin Lightning Network is now supported by Binance

Adoption of Bitcoin’s leading scaling solution, Lightning Network, has steadily grown since 2020, with Binance now on board

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Binance boosts Bitcoin Lightning Network with promised integration

Binance confirms it will add Bitcoin Lightning Network to its platform, but there’s still some work to be done

by Shalini Nagarajan /
People

RFK Jr’s Presidential Campaign Accepts Bitcoin, Like Dozens of Politicians Before

Three past presidential contenders have accepted crypto donations, and dozens of other politicians do too

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

Who ‘Broke’ Bitcoin Ordinals? What Does it Mean?

A freelance bitcoin developer experimenting with the Ordinals inscription system found a bug. Life goes on.

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Elon Musk Teases Crypto Integration at His First Twitter All-hands

Musk, who agreed to take over the media company in April, said news, entertainment and payments are three critical areas for Twitter

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

Kraken Supports Bitcoin’s Lightning Network After Delayed Launch

Bitcoin is seeing an “increased use as a borderless global currency,” the exchange’s product executive says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Cash App Integrates Lightning Network for Bitcoin Payments

Lightning Network is a decentralized protocol that uses smart contracts on top of blockchain-based cryptocurrencies like bitcoin

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

NYDIG Closes $1B Funding Round, Raising Valuation Above $7B

WestCap led the growth equity round with participation from prior investors including Morgan Stanley

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

BTC Price Flat After Taproot, Lightning Network Continues to Grow: Markets Wrap

The Bitcoin Network successfully implemented the highly anticipated Taproot upgrade, Paraswap announced a retroactive airdrop.

by Sam Martin /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Bitcoin ETF, Lightning Network, & Altcoins | Jeff Booth & Greg Foss

Jeff Booth and Greg Foss return to talk U.S.’s first ever Bitcoin ETF approval, the Lightning network, and the future of Bitcoin now.

Markets

Bitcoin Mining Shifts to N. America Amid Fee Compression

Transaction fees are at historical lows, but block subsidies are still attractive.

by Sam Reynolds /

