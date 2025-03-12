Marketing
Layer-2 Movement finally launched its mainnet yesterday
NFT markets may be down, but their use cases are flourishing
Plus, Solana’s latest advertising attempt
New crypto ads target viewers of the NBA and NHL playoffs as the new BTC supply is set to slow
Coinbase launches spot and print advertisements on Monday highlighting “the inefficiency of physical money”
“Killer Whales” is a refreshing reality show in a sea of crypto satire and true crime
Plus, Cointelegraph’s former CEO starts a Web3 marketing firm and Amazon is developing a Razzlekhan movie
Crypto products and partnerships continue to emerge from the payments giant
The crypto fund group’s campaign precedes the SEC’s spot bitcoin ETF decision expected by Jan. 10, setting up “the beginning of a marketing war”
As of last week, unregistered crypto firms must halt any illegal financial promotions targeted at UK consumers or face the consequences
IYK uses NFC chips in merchandise for easy authenticity verification, offering NFT rewards and brand exclusives to customers
An FCA director said many foreign and unregulated crypto firms have not yet engaged with the new marketing rules
“We are doing labor all the time for our brands and then we are paying them for that privilege”
Regulations include provision prohibits companies from engaging with prospective consumers until they reconfirm interest at least 24 hours later
All four ads, one of which already ran this past Sunday, feature Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong
The Australian Grand Prix will feature the world’s fastest Bitcoin white paper
Bancor and Immutable are among the users of a startup tool that matches millions of crypto wallet holders to social media profiles
The exchange is reinforcing an existing partnership and will be Borussia Dortmund’s premium partner for at least another six months
Crypto exchange’s new head of global luxury partnerships is among the space’s most recent recruits
Executives at FTX, Bitbuy tell Blockworks why they bought ads for the big game
“It’s less about big media buys and more about tapping into the community,” firm’s top marketing exec told Blockworks
Marketing focus shifts to storytelling, education after building brand awareness through partnerships in 2021