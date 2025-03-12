Marketing

There are a total of 22 articles associated with Marketing.
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

How Movement is winning the pre-launch marketing game

Layer-2 Movement finally launched its mainnet yesterday

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterWeb3

NFTs in action: A podcaster’s unique method for engaging his fanbase

NFT markets may be down, but their use cases are flourishing

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s lack of playable games

Plus, Solana’s latest advertising attempt

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

Business

Coinbase and Grayscale unveil new TV spots in time for Bitcoin halving 

New crypto ads target viewers of the NBA and NHL playoffs as the new BTC supply is set to slow

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Crypto players skip Super Bowl ads, plot other marketing opportunities

Coinbase launches spot and print advertisements on Monday highlighting “the inefficiency of physical money”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

‘Killer Whales’: Crypto finally gets its own ‘Shark Tank’

“Killer Whales” is a refreshing reality show in a sea of crypto satire and true crime

by David Canellis /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Study finds musical artists hold mixed views on blockchain use

Plus, Cointelegraph’s former CEO starts a Web3 marketing firm and Amazon is developing a Razzlekhan movie

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessWeb3

Visa pilots Web3 customer loyalty platform

Crypto products and partnerships continue to emerge from the payments giant

by Jack Kubinec&Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

New Bitwise ad reflects expected bitcoin ETF marketing blitz

The crypto fund group’s campaign precedes the SEC’s spot bitcoin ETF decision expected by Jan. 10, setting up “the beginning of a marketing war”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

OKX updates UK marketing for FCA rule compliance

As of last week, unregistered crypto firms must halt any illegal financial promotions targeted at UK consumers or face the consequences

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

A16z gets ‘digi-physical’ with $17M funding for IYK

IYK uses NFC chips in merchandise for easy authenticity verification, offering NFT rewards and brand exclusives to customers

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

UK’s FCA extends deadline to execute some crypto marketing reforms

An FCA director said many foreign and unregulated crypto firms have not yet engaged with the new marketing rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Reward consumer feedback with Web3 tech, Multicoin’s Vujicic says

“We are doing labor all the time for our brands and then we are paying them for that privilege”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Policy

UK Regulator’s New Crypto Rules Include ‘Cooling-off Period’ for Investors

Regulations include provision prohibits companies from engaging with prospective consumers until they reconfirm interest at least 24 hours later

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Coinbase to Air Multiple Ads on CBS’s Face the Nation, Wants to Reach Policymakers and DC Insiders

All four ads, one of which already ran this past Sunday, feature Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Bitcoin White Paper Sets a Kraken Pace at F1 Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix will feature the world’s fastest Bitcoin white paper

by Jon Rice /
article-image

BusinessWeb3

Matching Crypto Wallets to Twitter Accounts: Web3 Marketing Takes Off

Bancor and Immutable are among the users of a startup tool that matches millions of crypto wallet holders to social media profiles

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Coinbase Seeks Brand Exposure with Germany’s Second-largest Soccer Club

The exchange is reinforcing an existing partnership and will be Borussia Dortmund’s premium partner for at least another six months

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: FTX To Move Beyond Sports Marketing

Crypto exchange’s new head of global luxury partnerships is among the space’s most recent recruits

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Exchanges Compete to Grab Super Bowl Spotlight

Executives at FTX, Bitbuy tell Blockworks why they bought ads for the big game

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Voyager CMO: Crypto is ‘Changing the Way We Interact with Money’

“It’s less about big media buys and more about tapping into the community,” firm’s top marketing exec told Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Crypto.com CMO on How Company Went from App to Global Brand

Marketing focus shifts to storytelling, education after building brand awareness through partnerships in 2021

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.