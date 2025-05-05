Apple

There are a total of 23 articles associated with Apple.
The DropWeb3

What Epic Games’ App Store ruling means for crypto

US crypto iOS apps can link to external NFT shops

by Kate Irwin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities dip as investors wait for trade deal updates, Mag 7 earnings

Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple are slated to report Q1 earnings this week, and we’re watching one especially closely

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessSupply Shock

MacBooks to Metaplanet: The corporate bitcoin dominoes are falling

Over 70 public companies already hold bitcoin, including Tesla and Block, though for some major tech stocks, this pivot might be easier than others…

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Why Jambo could be ‘the onchain Apple’

Jambo’s James Zhang talked to Empire about potential future fundraising and whether or not he considers Jambo a DePIN

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Floor opens NFT buys in-app, will absorb 30% fees from Apple and Google

NFT app Floor hopes it can onboard enough buyers to counter Apple and Google’s costly fees and stand out from the competition

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Damus must tweak BTC tipping feature to stay on App Store, social platform’s creator says

Damus creator William Casarin told his followers on the app that Apple would allow zaps, just with a slight tweak

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Apple Gives Axie Infinity Green Light on App Store

Axie Infinity developer, Sky Mavis, also announced an NFT marketplace

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Apple Purges Bitcoin White Paper in Latest MacOS Update

The Bitcoin white paper, hidden in Apple’s older versions, can’t be found on the beta version of the latest Ventura update

by Shalini Nagarajan /
BusinessDeFi

How Does Apple Card’s New Savings Account Compare to Crypto?

Apple’s new savings account for Daily Cash offers a 4.15% APY, but crypto products offer higher rates

by Shalini Nagarajan&Macauley Peterson /
Business

Do Not Pass Go? Greenlit Uniswap Mobile App Caught Between Worlds

The App Store greenlit crypto app has a few pain points that might keep newbies away

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Uniswap Mobile App Finally Gets ‘Green Light’ From Apple App Store

After a month in “Apple jail,” Uniswap’s wallet is now publicly available

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Where to Find the Bitcoin White Paper on Your Apple Computer

If you’re using a late-model Apple computer, you’re hosting the Bitcoin white paper. Well done.

by Sebastian Sinclair&Jon Rice /
Web3

Apple to Add Flexibility for App Developers, Including in Web3

Apple Web3 policy may be affected if it allows third-party app stores on the iPhone

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Coinbase Wallet App Update Disables NFT Functionality at Apple’s Request

Apple is demanding that Coinbase pay a 30% tax on gas fees used to transfer in-app NFTs

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Apple Seeks Film Rights to Bankman-Fried Story: Report

Apple is reportedly in talks with The Big Short author Michael Lewis for rights to his forthcoming book on FTX

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Big Tech Trading Like Bitcoin on a Bad Day After Disappointing Earnings

Bitcoin, known for its volatility, has only lost 18% or more in one day on 10 occasions over the last 10 years, and only twice in the last 5 years

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsWeb3

Apple Takes Bite Out of App Store NFTs in Hunt For Revenue

Apple appears to be clamping down on crypto and other NFT apps circumventing its App Store fee model, which demands up to 30% commission

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Disney and Walmart Target Young Audiences in the Metaverse

FTX bets on new Solana-backed crypto and NFT wallet Backpack

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Apple Allows NFT Sales On Its App Store — But There’s a Catch

Reactions have been mixed following Apple’s new Web3 policy

by Ornella Hernandez /
Policy

Google, Apple Asked to Review Protections Against Crypto App Fraud

Tech giants Google and Apple are part of a larger probe by Sen. Sherrod Brown peering into crypto-related risks and scams

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Verizon Joins Hulu, Nike in Metaverse Hiring Spree

The metaverse has stirred up talent wars in sectors ranging from fashion, entertainment and phone carriers

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Report Says Apple Won’t Join the Metaverse With its MR Headset

The tech giant is steering clear of the concept for now, calling it completely “off limits,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

ProShares Files for Metaverse ETF

ETF will track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index (SOMETAV) and hold Apple, Meta, Unity and Nvidia as its heaviest weightings

by Sam Reynolds /

