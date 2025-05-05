Apple
US crypto iOS apps can link to external NFT shops
Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple are slated to report Q1 earnings this week, and we’re watching one especially closely
Over 70 public companies already hold bitcoin, including Tesla and Block, though for some major tech stocks, this pivot might be easier than others…
Jambo’s James Zhang talked to Empire about potential future fundraising and whether or not he considers Jambo a DePIN
NFT app Floor hopes it can onboard enough buyers to counter Apple and Google’s costly fees and stand out from the competition
Damus creator William Casarin told his followers on the app that Apple would allow zaps, just with a slight tweak
Axie Infinity developer, Sky Mavis, also announced an NFT marketplace
The Bitcoin white paper, hidden in Apple’s older versions, can’t be found on the beta version of the latest Ventura update
Apple’s new savings account for Daily Cash offers a 4.15% APY, but crypto products offer higher rates
The App Store greenlit crypto app has a few pain points that might keep newbies away
After a month in “Apple jail,” Uniswap’s wallet is now publicly available
If you’re using a late-model Apple computer, you’re hosting the Bitcoin white paper. Well done.
Apple Web3 policy may be affected if it allows third-party app stores on the iPhone
Apple is demanding that Coinbase pay a 30% tax on gas fees used to transfer in-app NFTs
Apple is reportedly in talks with The Big Short author Michael Lewis for rights to his forthcoming book on FTX
Bitcoin, known for its volatility, has only lost 18% or more in one day on 10 occasions over the last 10 years, and only twice in the last 5 years
Apple appears to be clamping down on crypto and other NFT apps circumventing its App Store fee model, which demands up to 30% commission
FTX bets on new Solana-backed crypto and NFT wallet Backpack
Reactions have been mixed following Apple’s new Web3 policy
Tech giants Google and Apple are part of a larger probe by Sen. Sherrod Brown peering into crypto-related risks and scams
The metaverse has stirred up talent wars in sectors ranging from fashion, entertainment and phone carriers
The tech giant is steering clear of the concept for now, calling it completely “off limits,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman
ETF will track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index (SOMETAV) and hold Apple, Meta, Unity and Nvidia as its heaviest weightings