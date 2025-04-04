Infrastructure

There are a total of 14 articles associated with Infrastructure.
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Exclusive: Wi-Fi DePIN XNET announces AT&T partnership

The cell provider is offloading data to XNET’s Wi-Fi network

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Funding Roundup: Gaming startup Azra Games raises $42M

A gaming studio helmed by an Electronic Arts veteran announced a Series A this week

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Opinion

DeFi’s slow infrastructure is holding back mass adoption

DeFi won’t survive without speed, liquidity and cross-chain agility

by Ran Yi /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Is mass adoption still crypto’s most important goal?

While blockspace is becoming cheaper, app developers are still limited by how many transactions can be processed at any one time

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Crypto’s infrastructure bloat — are we building too much?

Crypto today has 71 live L2s, with another 82 incoming. Do we need that many?

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Sponsored

The secret sauce behind Web3’s premier applications

When it comes to building top Web3 applications like Phantom and Dune Analytics, reliability and scalability are paramount

by Bart Hillerich /
article-image

DeFi

EigenLayer Lines Up $50M In Bear Market Fundraise

EigenLayer hopes to create a model that lets developers “easily consume trust, instead of needing to built trust”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Funding Roundup: Crypto Infrastructure All the Rage

Blockstream secures $125 million, QuickNode lands $60 million

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Compute North’s Business Goes South

Crypto data center operator, which provides infrastructure for crypto miners, has filed for bankruptcy protection

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Invesco Offers Investors Exposure to Metaverse

ETF titan’s newest fund, available to investors in Europe, will focus on companies developing the space’s infrastructure

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Startup From Ex-Meta Devs Seek $2B Valuation: Report

Web3 infrastructure-focused Mysten Labs is looking to raise $200 million in a Series B round led by FTX Ventures

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Coinbase – the AWS of Crypto | Joe Lallouz

Joe Lallouz discusses Coinbase Cloud, staking markets and the future of Web3 infrastructure.

by Garrett Harper /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Bringing Blockchain Infrastructure Tech to Wall Street

Vanguard and State Street partner with financial market infrastructure provider Symbiont to bring smart contracts to Wall Street

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Is Congress’s Infrastructure Deal a Threat to the US Crypto Industry?

Portion of bill outlines “impossible-to-fulfill” reporting requirements, blockchain associations say

by Ben Strack /

