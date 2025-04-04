Infrastructure
The cell provider is offloading data to XNET’s Wi-Fi network
A gaming studio helmed by an Electronic Arts veteran announced a Series A this week
DeFi won’t survive without speed, liquidity and cross-chain agility
While blockspace is becoming cheaper, app developers are still limited by how many transactions can be processed at any one time
Crypto today has 71 live L2s, with another 82 incoming. Do we need that many?
When it comes to building top Web3 applications like Phantom and Dune Analytics, reliability and scalability are paramount
EigenLayer hopes to create a model that lets developers “easily consume trust, instead of needing to built trust”
Blockstream secures $125 million, QuickNode lands $60 million
Crypto data center operator, which provides infrastructure for crypto miners, has filed for bankruptcy protection
ETF titan’s newest fund, available to investors in Europe, will focus on companies developing the space’s infrastructure
Web3 infrastructure-focused Mysten Labs is looking to raise $200 million in a Series B round led by FTX Ventures
Joe Lallouz discusses Coinbase Cloud, staking markets and the future of Web3 infrastructure.
Vanguard and State Street partner with financial market infrastructure provider Symbiont to bring smart contracts to Wall Street
Portion of bill outlines “impossible-to-fulfill” reporting requirements, blockchain associations say