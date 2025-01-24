Joe Biden
A comparison of Trump and Biden’s crypto executive orders
Biden’s victory in 2020 aligned with a big rally for bitcoin — can Trump beat the Biden bump?
Vice President Harris has all but officially secured the Democratic nomination. Here are her top picks for a running mate and where they stand on crypto.
The US spot ether ETF battle for assets may be beginning soon, so let’s talk about how we got here
GSR co-CEO Rich Rosenblum weighed in on Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he’s dropping out of the presidential race
Plus, Elon Musk’s laser eyes could be a sign of things to come
Committee members directed more questions to Christy Goldsmith Romero, who could soon be leading one of the more troubled federal agencies
Representatives on Thursday opted to back President Biden and uphold his veto of the legislation that sought to invalidate SAB 121
Parody memecoins of political figures have captured crypto’s attention, but they still need to stick the landing
If — and it’s a big if — Biden were to step aside, what would it do to the presidential election odds?
Plus, some things (dogs) are simply more important than money
Americans should not prioritize their own selfish financial interests over broader societal and ethical concerns
Gensler, who has in the past denied that he is working against the clock, could be looking at a serious uphill battle after November should the Senate or the White House flip
PolitiFi is a super serious digital asset class
Treasury on Monday released its 2025 revenue proposals, known as the “Greenbook,” detailing many of the same plans it unveiled last year
This represents a change in course for Trump, who previously told the BBC that bitcoin “seems like a scam.”
A decade’s worth of meme evolution has led us to weird, wrong takes amid the 2024 presidential election
Lummis originally made critical comments of the Biden Administration’s tax on bitcoin miners at Bitcoin Miami, but retweeted an article summing up her views on Thursday
Newly announced Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis claimed that the crypto industry would be doomed if President Biden is reelected
The American Institute for Economic Research is dragging the White House for its purported “ignorance about energy usage, bitcoin, and economic policy”
Joe Biden says crypto tax loopholes cost the government $18 billion, but where does that number come from?
To date, there are nine US presidential candidates in a three-to-six split between Democrats and Republicans, and only a handful have shown interest in crypto regulation
In a short speech, Biden told Americans their money is safe and executives will be held accountable
Proposed changes on tax rules aroun cryptoasset wash trading could raise up to $24 billion, according to the Biden administration