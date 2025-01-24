Joe Biden

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Executive order deja-vu 

A comparison of Trump and Biden’s crypto executive orders

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin is Trump’s next opportunity to beat Biden

Biden’s victory in 2020 aligned with a big rally for bitcoin — can Trump beat the Biden bump?

by David Canellis /
Policy

Harris VP short list shows mixed support for crypto issues 

Vice President Harris has all but officially secured the Democratic nomination. Here are her top picks for a running mate and where they stand on crypto.

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The ether ETF edition

The US spot ether ETF battle for assets may be beginning soon, so let’s talk about how we got here

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Markets

How Biden ending his re-election campaign could impact bitcoin

GSR co-CEO Rich Rosenblum weighed in on Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he’s dropping out of the presidential race

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Why bitcoin fell after Biden’s exit

Plus, Elon Musk’s laser eyes could be a sign of things to come

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

Biden nominees emerge from Senate confirmation hearings unscathed

Committee members directed more questions to Christy Goldsmith Romero, who could soon be leading one of the more troubled federal agencies

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

House fails to override veto of anti-SAB 121 bill 

Representatives on Thursday opted to back President Biden and uphold his veto of the legislation that sought to invalidate SAB 121

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

PolitiFi parodies are half-way to the US election — but it’s uphill from here

Parody memecoins of political figures have captured crypto’s attention, but they still need to stick the landing

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Biden debate performance shakes up Polymarket odds

If — and it’s a big if — Biden were to step aside, what would it do to the presidential election odds?

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Candidate coins BODEN, TREMP slumped during the debate

Plus, some things (dogs) are simply more important than money

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Opinion

Only a fool would vote on crypto alone

Americans should not prioritize their own selfish financial interests over broader societal and ethical concerns

by Molly Jane Zuckerman&Jeff Albus /
Policy

Biden backs Gensler as House advances resolution to power-check SEC 

Gensler, who has in the past denied that he is working against the clock, could be looking at a serious uphill battle after November should the Senate or the White House flip

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

If elections were settled with memecoins, Biden would win by a landslide

PolitiFi is a super serious digital asset class

by David Canellis /
Policy

US Treasury once again proposes new crypto tax rules to “modernize” code 

Treasury on Monday released its 2025 revenue proposals, known as the “Greenbook,” detailing many of the same plans it unveiled last year

by Casey Wagner /
People

Trump cites merchandise sales in apparent bitcoin U-turn

This represents a change in course for Trump, who previously told the BBC that bitcoin “seems like a scam.”

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

No, Joe Biden isn’t using crypto memes to boost his campaign 

A decade’s worth of meme evolution has led us to weird, wrong takes amid the 2024 presidential election

by Michael McSweeney /
Policy

Biden Won’t Tax Crypto Out of Existence: Lummis

Lummis originally made critical comments of the Biden Administration’s tax on bitcoin miners at Bitcoin Miami, but retweeted an article summing up her views on Thursday

by James Cirrone /
Policy

DeSantis Campaigns on Pro-Bitcoin, Anti-CBDC Message

Newly announced Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis claimed that the crypto industry would be doomed if President Biden is reelected

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Conservative Think Tank Stamps an ‘F’ on Biden’s Crypto Tax Proposal

The American Institute for Economic Research is dragging the White House for its purported “ignorance about energy usage, bitcoin, and economic policy”

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Biden’s $18B Crypto Tax Tweet Puzzles Industry

Joe Biden says crypto tax loopholes cost the government $18 billion, but where does that number come from?

by James Cirrone /
People

Here’s What US Presidential Hopefuls Are Saying About Crypto

To date, there are nine US presidential candidates in a three-to-six split between Democrats and Republicans, and only a handful have shown interest in crypto regulation

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Biden: SVB, Signature Executives Will Be Fired

In a short speech, Biden told Americans their money is safe and executives will be held accountable

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Biden Budget Takes Aim at Crypto Wash Trading

Proposed changes on tax rules aroun cryptoasset wash trading could raise up to $24 billion, according to the Biden administration

by Bessie Liu /

