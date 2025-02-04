Mango Markets
The hardest part about crime season is uncovering that we’re in one
However, the SEC’s argument might need a bit of retooling
The SEC’s announcement comes as Mango Markets also mulls a CFTC settlement
The DAO’s settlement offer includes destroying its MNGO holdings and ceasing all sales of tokens
Avi Eisenberg’s team filed a 77-page motion for acquittal earlier this week
After a one-week trial, a jury convicted crypto trader Avraham Eisenberg
A verdict in Avraham Eisenberg’s criminal fraud trial is expected this afternoon
Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg’s prosecution sends a warning to attackers, while US sanctions against Tornado Cash raise risks for laundering stolen funds, according to TRM Labs
Some of the most prominent DeFi players are already among Chaos’ clientele
At issue is whether a DAO-voted settlement can be considered legally binding
The US financial regulator is going after Eisenberg for his alleged participation in a $100M hack on DeFi platform Mango Markets
If found guilty, Eisenberg would go down as the first US citizen convicted for exploiting a DeFi platform
Although Eisenberg came to an arrangement with Mango Markets to return some $67 million, the $110 million exploit is now being treated as theft
Following a claim of responsibility, debates rage on Twitter as to the ethics and legality of the endeavor
A group claiming responsibility for removing $112 million from Mango Markets last week called it a “highly profitable trading strategy”
BNB funds still up in the air, Mango Markets hacker leaves on-chain trail
The attacker who saddled the Solana-based DeFi-protocol with bad debt wants to cut a deal