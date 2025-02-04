Mango Markets

There are a total of 17 articles associated with Mango Markets.
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Is crypto headed for a wildly profitable crime season?

The hardest part about crime season is uncovering that we’re in one

by David Canellis
Lightspeed Newsletter

SEC’s Mango settlement reiterates its case that SOL is a security

However, the SEC’s argument might need a bit of retooling

by Jack Kubinec
Policy

Mango Markets to destroy MNGO tokens following SEC settlement

The SEC’s announcement comes as Mango Markets also mulls a CFTC settlement

by Katherine Ross
DeFi

DAO behind Mango Markets votes for SEC settlement

The DAO’s settlement offer includes destroying its MNGO holdings and ceasing all sales of tokens

by Donovan Choy
Policy

Mango Markets crypto trader seeks acquittal or new trial

Avi Eisenberg’s team filed a 77-page motion for acquittal earlier this week

by Katherine Ross
People

Crypto trader convicted in $110M Mango Markets fraud trial: Bloomberg

After a one-week trial, a jury convicted crypto trader Avraham Eisenberg

by Casey Wagner
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Decision time in Mango Markets trial

A verdict in Avraham Eisenberg’s criminal fraud trial is expected this afternoon

by Casey Wagner&David Canellis&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney
DeFi

Arrests and Sanctions Drove Lower Crypto Hacks in Q1

Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg’s prosecution sends a warning to attackers, while US sanctions against Tornado Cash raise risks for laundering stolen funds, according to TRM Labs

by Shalini Nagarajan
Business

DeFi Exploit Protector Raises $20M Round Co-led by PayPal

Some of the most prominent DeFi players are already among Chaos’ clientele

by Shalini Nagarajan
DeFi

Mango Markets Wants Eisenberg To Pay Up, His Lawyers Say the “Matter Was Settled”

At issue is whether a DAO-voted settlement can be considered legally binding

by Shalini Nagarajan
Policy

Avi Eisenberg Faces More Charges — This Time From the CFTC

The US financial regulator is going after Eisenberg for his alleged participation in a $100M hack on DeFi platform Mango Markets

by Ben Strack
Policy

DeFi Trader Avi Eisenberg Is Stuck in US Custody. Here’s How He Got There.

If found guilty, Eisenberg would go down as the first US citizen convicted for exploiting a DeFi platform

by Sebastian Sinclair
Policy

Mango Markets Exploiter Avi Eisenberg Committed Fraud, Feds Say

Although Eisenberg came to an arrangement with Mango Markets to return some $67 million, the $110 million exploit is now being treated as theft

by Bessie Liu
DeFi

Mango DAO Readies $42M to ‘Make Users Whole’

Following a claim of responsibility, debates rage on Twitter as to the ethics and legality of the endeavor

by Macauley Peterson
DeFiPolicy

Mango Markets Exploit Plot Revealed

A group claiming responsibility for removing $112 million from Mango Markets last week called it a “highly profitable trading strategy”

by Sebastian Sinclair
DeFi

October Already Record Month for Hacks and Exploits

BNB funds still up in the air, Mango Markets hacker leaves on-chain trail

by Ornella Hernandez&Macauley Peterson
DeFi

Mango Markets Mangled by Oracle Manipulation for $112M

The attacker who saddled the Solana-based DeFi-protocol with bad debt wants to cut a deal

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson

