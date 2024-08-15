Crypto

There are a total of 207 articles associated with Crypto.
Opinion

If we don’t make crypto invisible, it will never reach the mainstream

Crypto should be the backbone, not the spotlight

by Burnt Banksy /
Policy

US Department of Energy demands consumption stats from bitcoin miners

The Energy Information Administration said the survey will help them understand the “energy implications” of crypto mining

by Katherine Ross /
Sponsored

From virtual to reality: Jackie Bona’s quest to bring crypto into the real world

Valora heralds a new era where crypto escapes its virtual bubble to bring new financial opportunities to millions

by Bart Hillerich /
Business

Crypto exchange scores Netherlands registration where Binance failed

The Singapore-headquartered exchange said it received registration approval in compliance with the Netherlands’ Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto wealth boosts house prices, NBER study finds

When evaluated in US dollar terms, house prices in high crypto wealth counties were more than $1,800 higher in the nine months following the 2017 crypto boom

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Crypto dev count up 90% since 2020, even after bear market drain

Developers who have worked in crypto for at least one year are still contributing the majority of code commits

by Sebastian Sinclair /
BusinessWeb3

Reddit Blackout persists with some crypto communities left in the dark

Despite the days-long shutdown, Reddit has said it doesn’t plan to reverse course on its API policy update

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

I’m a crypto journalist, just please don’t tell anyone

Ashamed and embarrassed are the wrong words, but I do struggle with a reluctance to tell people what I actually do

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Policy

How Blockchain Can Make Government Work Better For Citizens

One San Jose city official is keen on using blockchain tech to conduct government business

by James Cirrone /
Markets

US Congressional Research Finds Perception of Crypto Risk Spurred Bank Withdrawals

Silvergate had more than 90% of deposits coming from crypto clients, while Signature Bank had only 20%, a report found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Crypto Capital Gains Disclosure Added to UK Tax Returns to Boost Revenue

The UK Treasury said Wednesday it is updating tax return forms to ensure individuals declare profits or earnings generated from crypto as a separate category, rather than combining it with other income sources. According to the government’s latest budget announcement, changes […]

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Crypto Trumps Stocks for Female Retail Investors: Survey

A recent survey has found crypto is now the second most widely held asset by female retail investors, after cash and ahead of stocks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Stocks Tanked in 2022: But How Bad Was It?

With cryptos and stocks ending the year in the double-digits red, publicly traded crypto companies may be the worst performing assets of all

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bankman-Fried Puts Off House Testimony on FTX

The now disgraced founder of FTX has been on a media blitz, but said he would appear before a House committee hearing only after he’s got all his facts straight

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Worse Than Enron: SBF’s FTX Has ‘Complete Absence of Trustworthy Information’

When your new CEO says your financials are this bad, perhaps it’s time for a career that doesn’t involve numbers.

by Jon Rice /
DeFi

ZkSync Sharpens Role in Future of Ethereum With $200M Funding

“No matter how bad this bear market gets, we are well positioned to grow our team,” Steve Newcomb CPO at Matter Labs says

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

FTX Bankrupt, Hacked, Investigated: A Timeline of Events

A rundown of major FTX events since Binance pulled out of its proposed buyout deal, leading to Bankman-Fried’s exchange going bankrupt

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Scaramucci Flew to Bahamas to Help Bankman-Fried. It Didn’t Work

FTX bought 30% of SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, but now founder Anthony Scaramucci says he wants to buy it back from Sam Bankman-Fried

by Ben Strack /
Markets

FTX Staff Lost ‘Significant Portions’ of Net Worth on Exchange

A former FTX executive said he sent $700,000 to the embattled crypto exchange just before it suspended withdrawals earlier this week

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

BlockFi Stops Withdrawals, Hinting FTX Mess Can Only Get Worse

BlockFi has been swept up in the widespread crypto reckoning, admitting it can’t function properly due to the ongoing FTX crisis

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Main Characters Drop Like Flies as Bear Market Turns One

Say happy birthday to the crypto bear market as we recap adventures of some of the industry’s biggest names

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Shiba Inu Flips Solana as Markets Play Bankman-Fried for a Joke

Solana is now worth less than dogecoin copycat shiba inu, as crypto traders dramatically dump Bankman-Fried’s favorite token

by David Canellis /
Markets

FTX Users Band Together: ‘Had Entire Net Worth On There, Oops’

FTX suspended withdrawals in the midst of a bank run, leaving countless crypto traders anxious about their funds

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Is Crypto to Blame for Tech Companies’ Woes?

Third-quarter earnings are coming in below expectations, and tech companies are pointing the finger at crypto

by Jack Kubinec /

