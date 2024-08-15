Crypto
Crypto should be the backbone, not the spotlight
The Energy Information Administration said the survey will help them understand the “energy implications” of crypto mining
Valora heralds a new era where crypto escapes its virtual bubble to bring new financial opportunities to millions
The Singapore-headquartered exchange said it received registration approval in compliance with the Netherlands’ Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act
When evaluated in US dollar terms, house prices in high crypto wealth counties were more than $1,800 higher in the nine months following the 2017 crypto boom
Developers who have worked in crypto for at least one year are still contributing the majority of code commits
Despite the days-long shutdown, Reddit has said it doesn’t plan to reverse course on its API policy update
Ashamed and embarrassed are the wrong words, but I do struggle with a reluctance to tell people what I actually do
One San Jose city official is keen on using blockchain tech to conduct government business
Silvergate had more than 90% of deposits coming from crypto clients, while Signature Bank had only 20%, a report found
The UK Treasury said Wednesday it is updating tax return forms to ensure individuals declare profits or earnings generated from crypto as a separate category, rather than combining it with other income sources. According to the government’s latest budget announcement, changes […]
A recent survey has found crypto is now the second most widely held asset by female retail investors, after cash and ahead of stocks
With cryptos and stocks ending the year in the double-digits red, publicly traded crypto companies may be the worst performing assets of all
The now disgraced founder of FTX has been on a media blitz, but said he would appear before a House committee hearing only after he’s got all his facts straight
When your new CEO says your financials are this bad, perhaps it’s time for a career that doesn’t involve numbers.
“No matter how bad this bear market gets, we are well positioned to grow our team,” Steve Newcomb CPO at Matter Labs says
A rundown of major FTX events since Binance pulled out of its proposed buyout deal, leading to Bankman-Fried’s exchange going bankrupt
FTX bought 30% of SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, but now founder Anthony Scaramucci says he wants to buy it back from Sam Bankman-Fried
A former FTX executive said he sent $700,000 to the embattled crypto exchange just before it suspended withdrawals earlier this week
BlockFi has been swept up in the widespread crypto reckoning, admitting it can’t function properly due to the ongoing FTX crisis
Say happy birthday to the crypto bear market as we recap adventures of some of the industry’s biggest names
Solana is now worth less than dogecoin copycat shiba inu, as crypto traders dramatically dump Bankman-Fried’s favorite token
FTX suspended withdrawals in the midst of a bank run, leaving countless crypto traders anxious about their funds
Third-quarter earnings are coming in below expectations, and tech companies are pointing the finger at crypto